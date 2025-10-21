All Signs Point to Scotty Fox Being in Line to Start for WVU Against TCU
Rich Rodriguez revealed on his radio show Monday night that West Virginia redshirt freshman quarterback Khalil Wilkins would be questionable for Saturday's game versus TCU.
In his press conference on Tuesday afternoon, he provided another not-so-promising update regarding his status.
"I don't know if he'll be able to practice all week, and that's going to be a hard thing, so he's questionable. He's another guy with a bright future. He'll work his tail off all week to try to at least be there in an emergency role or something."
Assuming Wilkins is unable to suit up, that of course means true freshman Scotty Fox will be in line to get his second straight start. Last week, Fox completed just 6-of-17 pass attempts for 47 yards and rushed the ball 11 times for just two yards — many of those "carries" came via the sack.
"He's a talented guy and going to be a really good player," Rodriguez said about Fox. "It presents a challenge. We want to do things that he can do, but you also got to make sure it fits the rest of the guys on offense, and I thought Scotty competed well. I think he's getting better every time he plays. There's nothing like game reps, and I think this week in practice will be good for him to take another step and going forward for this Saturday. It's our job to get him in a position so he can have success and then, more importantly, the guys around him have got to help him have success."
Behind Fox, the Mountaineers are hoping to have Max Brown healthy to serve as his backup.
"He's got great arm talent. He's a big, physical guy, tough guy. He's a freshman in the system, so he's still learning. I like his competitiveness. I don't know if we want him jumping and try hurdling anybody, but we got to try to get him ready to play."
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Quick Hits: QB Situation, Possible Lineup Changes, Progress on Culture + More
Could WVU Walk-On QB Scott Kean Take Reps This Week? It’s Not Off the Table
Inside WVU’s QB Chaos and How Pat White is Helping Them Handle the Pressure
This is What WVU Commits Are Saying About the Struggles and What’s Next
Rich Rodriguez Did Not Hold Back on What Went Wrong in the Transfer Portal