This is What WVU Commits Are Saying About the Struggles and What’s Next
The 2025 season has not gone the way anyone expected for West Virginia, and in recent weeks, much of the conversation has shifted to the future of the program.
When a program is struggling the way WVU is, some fans become concerned that recruits who are committed will open up their recruitment and consider other options. Over the last few weeks, I've spoken to many of those commits, and I haven't got the sense that their perception has changed.
Following the most recent loss to UCF, I reached back out to a handful of them and asked what their message would be to West Virginia fans and why they should still be optimistic about the direction of the program.
RB Jett Walker
"All the guys in our recruiting class play hard. And that’s exactly what fans can expect out of us up in West Virginia."
OL Camden Goforth
"My message is the same one I had at the beginning of the season: get behind your team. I’ve been in the room when the coaches have laid out their plans and vision; it wasn’t just a speech, it was passionate and truly based on the desire to be great and win. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again, big things are on the way.
"Definitely have faith in this 2026 class. We’re hungry and ready to prove ourselves on the field. Most of us have fought hard just to get here, and that fight is ingrained in us. That’s not going to change; we’re ready to fight hard for WVU.
"From the conversations and contact I’ve had with other recruits, I can tell the fans they have something to be excited about. These guys are more than ready to come in and do whatever it takes to win."
OL Rhett Morris
"My message to the WVU fan base is this — the 2026 class is bringing energy, work ethic, and belief. We know this season hasn’t gone the way anyone hoped, but that just fuels us more. We’re coming in with the mindset to compete, to elevate the standard, and to help this program get back to where it belongs.
"I come from Don Bosco Prep, one of the top programs in the country — it’s run like a Division I program. We play a national schedule, and I’ve had the chance to compete with and against some of the best talent in high school football for the past three years. Right now, we’re ranked number one in New Jersey and in the top 25 nationally, but the job’s not done. That level of preparation and competition has shaped who I am as a player and leader.
"I’m technically sound in both the run and pass game, I take pride in finishing every play, and I love being physical — I love mauling my opponent and setting the tone up front. I’m also a leader on and off the field, and I’ll be enrolling early in January, ready to work, compete for a position, and earn my place. I’ve already connected with a lot of the other commits, and we’re building great chemistry. WVU fans should know this class is united, hungry, and ready to go to work. I can’t wait to add value to the Mountaineer program from day one."
EDGE Noah Tishendorf
"I think everyone needs to trust Coach Rod in what he’s doing because all the players do, and that’s why we chose WVU because of how great the staff is. I think nowadays some people are impatient with wins and losses, but I think this 26 class is really special with great players that will make impacts, and Coach Rod wouldn't have recruited us if he didn’t believe the same."
DB Emory Snyder
"My message would be that this 2026 class is DEEP at every position, and they should be confident because this class is filled with straight dawgs. They should expect a lot of true freshmen who are starting/in the two deep!"
