Could WVU Walk-On QB Scott Kean Take Reps This Week? It’s Not Off the Table
The injuries just continue to pile up for West Virginia with seemingly no end in sight. At the very end of last week's blowout loss to UCF, redshirt freshman quarterback took a brutal hit and exited the game. According to head coach Rich Rodriguez, his status is in question for this week's matchup versus TCU.
If Wilkins is unable to go, the Mountaineers will almost certainly turn to true freshman Scotty Fox Jr. for the second straight week, but beyond him, there's no telling what the plan is. West Virginia has played at least two quarterbacks in all seven games this season, and if Fox struggles, who will Rodriguez turn to?
Well, with Jaylen Henderson banged up, it could reach as far down as the walk-ons, believe it or not.
"Obviously, we're hoping Max Brown is going to be healthy enough to at least be available. And then Scott Kean is a fifth, sixth-year guy and probably the smartest guy in the room. He's been around a little bit. He may have to take a few reps this week as well. We also have Max Anderson, who's (another) walk-on. Great young man and got a good future we think. But I think Scott Kean is a senior who can come in and do some stuff for us, but we've got to protect better, and got to get rid of the ball quicker."
Kean started as a freshman and sophomore at Pine Crest School in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and then played at Walsh Jesuit High School in Ohio before rounding out his prep career at St. Thomas Aquinas in Florida as a backup. In high school, Kean completed 127-of-276 pass attempts for 1,339 yards, and 12 touchdowns to 14 interceptions. He walked onto the program in 2022, but has not appeared in a game.
We'll hear more from Rich Rodriguez on the quarterback situation when he meets with the media at 12 p.m. ET. We'll post an update on what he said shortly after the presser.
