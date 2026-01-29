Former West Virginia RBs Clay Ash, Tyler Jacklich Pick Transfer Destinations

All of the running backs that appeared in an offensive snap for the Mountaineers in 2025 are officially gone. Yes, the entire group. Rich Rodriguez wanted to get bigger, faster, and more physical backs that could handle the beating backs can receive in this run-heavy offense, so a complete revamp was needed.

Two of those former backs, Clay Ash and Tyler Jacklich, recently announced their transfer destinations.

Ash, a former walk-on at WVU, will be making the move down to the FCS level to play for the Georgetown Hoyas. The Leesburg, VA native rushed the ball 43 times this past season for 131 yards, and caught ten passes for 59 yards and randomly was compared to former Heisman finalist from Arizona State, Cam Skattebo, by PItt head coach Pat Narduzzi.

"He's a 5'9", 194-pound guy, No. 27. That dude sticks it up in there. He is a physical dude. I can see why Coach Rodriguez likes this kid as their number two tailback. Obviously, Jahiem (White's) got a little more juice, but this other guy has got a different pace. He looks like (Cam) Skattebo. He's a physical dude."

As for Jacklich, he's headed back out west, signing with San Jose State. The most snaps he saw this past season came in the Big 12 season-opening blowout loss to Kansas on the road, where he ran the ball six times for 27 yards.

Where WVU transfers have landed

QB Jaylen Henderson ----> Liberty

QB Khalil Wilkins ----> Marshall

RB Clay Ash ----> Georgetown

RB Cyncir Bowers ----> UConn

RB Diore Hubbard ----> Wyoming

RB Tyler Jacklich ----> San Jose State

RB Jahiem White ----> North Texas

WR Rodney Gallagher III ----> Arizona

WR Christian Hamilton ----> Marshall

WR Oran Singleton ----> Tulsa

WR Cam Vaughn ----> Miami

WR Jarel Williams ----> Alabama A&M

OL Xavier Bausley ----> Marshall

OL Donovan Haslam ----> Tennessee

OL Robby Martin ----> Marshall

DL Asani Redwood ----> South Florida

DL Elijah Simmons ----> Florida International

DL Adam Tomczyk ----> Hawai'i

DL Hammond Russell IV ----> Wisconsin

EDGE Curtis Jones Jr. ----> Virginia Tech

EDGE MarShon Oxley ----> South Florida

LB Ben Bogle ----> Arkansas

CB Dawayne Galloway ----> Akron

DB Matthias Squire ----> Glenville State

S Israel Boyce ----> South Florida

S Jason Cross Jr. ----> North Texas

S Zae Jennings ----> Buffalo

S Chris Fileppo ----> Penn State

K Ethan Head ----> Troy

P Aidan Stire ----> Akron

