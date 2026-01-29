Former West Virginia RBs Clay Ash, Tyler Jacklich Pick Transfer Destinations
All of the running backs that appeared in an offensive snap for the Mountaineers in 2025 are officially gone. Yes, the entire group. Rich Rodriguez wanted to get bigger, faster, and more physical backs that could handle the beating backs can receive in this run-heavy offense, so a complete revamp was needed.
Two of those former backs, Clay Ash and Tyler Jacklich, recently announced their transfer destinations.
Ash, a former walk-on at WVU, will be making the move down to the FCS level to play for the Georgetown Hoyas. The Leesburg, VA native rushed the ball 43 times this past season for 131 yards, and caught ten passes for 59 yards and randomly was compared to former Heisman finalist from Arizona State, Cam Skattebo, by PItt head coach Pat Narduzzi.
"He's a 5'9", 194-pound guy, No. 27. That dude sticks it up in there. He is a physical dude. I can see why Coach Rodriguez likes this kid as their number two tailback. Obviously, Jahiem (White's) got a little more juice, but this other guy has got a different pace. He looks like (Cam) Skattebo. He's a physical dude."
As for Jacklich, he's headed back out west, signing with San Jose State. The most snaps he saw this past season came in the Big 12 season-opening blowout loss to Kansas on the road, where he ran the ball six times for 27 yards.
Where WVU transfers have landed
QB Jaylen Henderson ----> Liberty
QB Khalil Wilkins ----> Marshall
RB Clay Ash ----> Georgetown
RB Cyncir Bowers ----> UConn
RB Diore Hubbard ----> Wyoming
RB Tyler Jacklich ----> San Jose State
RB Jahiem White ----> North Texas
WR Rodney Gallagher III ----> Arizona
WR Christian Hamilton ----> Marshall
WR Oran Singleton ----> Tulsa
WR Cam Vaughn ----> Miami
WR Jarel Williams ----> Alabama A&M
OL Xavier Bausley ----> Marshall
OL Donovan Haslam ----> Tennessee
OL Robby Martin ----> Marshall
DL Asani Redwood ----> South Florida
DL Elijah Simmons ----> Florida International
DL Adam Tomczyk ----> Hawai'i
DL Hammond Russell IV ----> Wisconsin
EDGE Curtis Jones Jr. ----> Virginia Tech
EDGE MarShon Oxley ----> South Florida
LB Ben Bogle ----> Arkansas
CB Dawayne Galloway ----> Akron
DB Matthias Squire ----> Glenville State
S Israel Boyce ----> South Florida
S Jason Cross Jr. ----> North Texas
S Zae Jennings ----> Buffalo
S Chris Fileppo ----> Penn State
K Ethan Head ----> Troy
P Aidan Stire ----> Akron
