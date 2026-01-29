The 14 Mountaineers Who Are Still Searching for a Home in the Transfer Portal

The majority of West Virginia players who departed that program have found their next home. There are, however, fourteen who are still on the market, waiting for the right opportunity.

QB Nicco Marchiol

It's almost February, and the former Mountaineer quarterback is still without a home. I figured there would be some hesitancy from schools due to the injury. I did not see it taking this long for someone to scoop him up or for him to pick a new home. It really makes you wonder where he is in his recovery process.

RB Tye Edwards

He only played in a few games for the Mountaineers, but he will forever be remembered as a Backyard Brawl legend with his 25-carry, 131-yard, three-touchdown performance in the overtime win over Pitt. He had to take the NCAA to court a year ago to become eligible, so it wouldn't shock me if he's ruled out of eligibility this year. I mean, he has been in college since 2019.

The rest of the bunch

RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Jordan McCants, TE Noah Braham, OT Mickel Clay, OL Ethan Chill, OL Jude Edwards, DL Jackson Biser, BAN Keenan Eck, LB Mike Hastie, CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, CB BJ Hendrickson III.

Where WVU transfers have landed

QB Jaylen Henderson ----> Liberty

QB Khalil Wilkins ----> Marshall

RB Clay Ash ----> Georgetown

RB Cyncir Bowers ----> UConn

RB Diore Hubbard ----> Wyoming

RB Tyler Jacklich ----> San Jose State

RB Jahiem White ----> North Texas

WR Rodney Gallagher III ----> Arizona

WR Christian Hamilton ----> Marshall

WR Oran Singleton ----> Tulsa

WR Cam Vaughn ----> Miami

WR Jarel Williams ----> Alabama A&M

OL Xavier Bausley ----> Marshall

OL Donovan Haslam ----> Tennessee

OL Robby Martin ----> Marshall

DL Asani Redwood ----> South Florida

DL Elijah Simmons ----> Florida International

DL Adam Tomczyk ----> Hawai'i

DL Hammond Russell IV ----> Wisconsin

EDGE Curtis Jones Jr. ----> Virginia Tech

EDGE MarShon Oxley ----> South Florida

LB Ben Bogle ----> Arkansas

CB Dawayne Galloway ----> Akron

DB Matthias Squire ----> Glenville State

S Israel Boyce ----> South Florida

S Jason Cross Jr. ----> North Texas

S Zae Jennings ----> Buffalo

S Chris Fileppo ----> Penn State

K Ethan Head ----> Troy

P Aidan Stire ----> Akron

