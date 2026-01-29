The 14 Mountaineers Who Are Still Searching for a Home in the Transfer Portal
The majority of West Virginia players who departed that program have found their next home. There are, however, fourteen who are still on the market, waiting for the right opportunity.
QB Nicco Marchiol
It's almost February, and the former Mountaineer quarterback is still without a home. I figured there would be some hesitancy from schools due to the injury. I did not see it taking this long for someone to scoop him up or for him to pick a new home. It really makes you wonder where he is in his recovery process.
RB Tye Edwards
He only played in a few games for the Mountaineers, but he will forever be remembered as a Backyard Brawl legend with his 25-carry, 131-yard, three-touchdown performance in the overtime win over Pitt. He had to take the NCAA to court a year ago to become eligible, so it wouldn't shock me if he's ruled out of eligibility this year. I mean, he has been in college since 2019.
The rest of the bunch
RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Jordan McCants, TE Noah Braham, OT Mickel Clay, OL Ethan Chill, OL Jude Edwards, DL Jackson Biser, BAN Keenan Eck, LB Mike Hastie, CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, CB BJ Hendrickson III.
Where WVU transfers have landed
QB Jaylen Henderson ----> Liberty
QB Khalil Wilkins ----> Marshall
RB Clay Ash ----> Georgetown
RB Cyncir Bowers ----> UConn
RB Diore Hubbard ----> Wyoming
RB Tyler Jacklich ----> San Jose State
RB Jahiem White ----> North Texas
WR Rodney Gallagher III ----> Arizona
WR Christian Hamilton ----> Marshall
WR Oran Singleton ----> Tulsa
WR Cam Vaughn ----> Miami
WR Jarel Williams ----> Alabama A&M
OL Xavier Bausley ----> Marshall
OL Donovan Haslam ----> Tennessee
OL Robby Martin ----> Marshall
DL Asani Redwood ----> South Florida
DL Elijah Simmons ----> Florida International
DL Adam Tomczyk ----> Hawai'i
DL Hammond Russell IV ----> Wisconsin
EDGE Curtis Jones Jr. ----> Virginia Tech
EDGE MarShon Oxley ----> South Florida
LB Ben Bogle ----> Arkansas
CB Dawayne Galloway ----> Akron
DB Matthias Squire ----> Glenville State
S Israel Boyce ----> South Florida
S Jason Cross Jr. ----> North Texas
S Zae Jennings ----> Buffalo
S Chris Fileppo ----> Penn State
K Ethan Head ----> Troy
P Aidan Stire ----> Akron
