Four Player Prop Bets for West Virginia vs. Iowa State

We've made our score and spread predictions for the week for West Virginia versus Iowa State earlier this week. Now, it's time to dive a little deeper into this matchup. Here are four player prop bets that I like for tonight's game. Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Garrett Greene Passing Yards: Under 187.5
Jon Heacock's 3-3 stack defense has caused issues for quarterbacks for several years, and currently, the Cyclones have the best pass defense in the Big allowing just 133.6 yards per game. That number also ranks fifth nationally.
For West Virginia to win, they're going to have to run the ball extremely well. The secondary changes the picture pre-snap and post-snap constantly and could be challenging for Garrett Greene to diagnose in the read game.
Jaylon Jackson Rushing Yards: Over 52.5
West Virginia has done just okay against the run this year, but this is a different style of attack they'll be facing with a bunch of 12 and 13 personnel and a three-back rotation. Johnson, I believe, poses the biggest threat with his home run ability. He's small, but shifty and elusive. Iowa State will lean on the ground at times tonight and Jackson should be able to get over this number.
Jaylin Noel Receiving Yards: Over 71.5
West Virginia's secondary has performed much better over the past two games, but Noel is easily the best receiver they've faced this season. Some of those issues we saw in the first month of the season against the pass will pop up again, and Noel will make WVU pay.
Plus, Iowa State really only gets two guys involved in the passing game - Noel and Jayden Higgins. Rocco Becht will target him early and often, helping us over the 71.5 marker.
Kole Taylor Receiving Yards: Over 23.5
Taylor has logged 24 or more yards in four of the team's five games this season and while I do expect the Mountaineers to struggle throwing it, Taylor should become Greene's safety blanket. He's averaging 12.2 yards per reception so far this season and with a minimum of four or five passes heading in his direction, I like our chances with the over.
