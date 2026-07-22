Four Under-the-Radar WVU Players Who Could Crack the Two-Deep

Earlier this month, I put out my pre-fall camp offensive and defensive depth charts . They are projections mixed with some opinions as to how I see things shaking out. There are a few spots, such as the defensive line, where I'm a little unsure, but for the most part, I feel pretty confident about the two-deep.

What about those who are right on the verge of sneaking inside the two-deep? Four players, in particular, stand out to me.

WR Kedrick Triplett

The junior college product carved folks up in the slot at Pearl River CC last season, averaging 16 yards per catch. I think he will have a larger role in 2027, but he can certainly play his way into the rotation this fall alongside DJ Epps and Armoni Weaver-Bomar. Being more than just a quick-game receiver is what will lead to him getting more opportunities. At 5'11", 200 lbs, he has the build to be able to absorb big hits over the middle and hang onto the football.

NT Will LeBlanc

LeBlanc comes to West Virginia by way of UT Permian Basin, a Division II school in Texas. As a redshirt freshman last season, he totaled 32 tackles (13 solo), five tackles for loss, and 1.5 sacks. Because he comes from the D-II ranks, he isn't getting talked about nearly as much as some of the other new faces that populate the defensive line. LeBlanc has good length and can be a factor in stopping the run game. Keep your eyes on him. I think we'll see him in a rotational role early on, perhaps even in the season opener.

LB Jason Hall Jr.

Hall had some issues in pass coverage last season at Villanova, yet still had a productive year as a run stuffer and pass rusher. If he plays his way into a role, expect defensive coordinator Zac Alley to get creative with his usage. Hall registered 17 pressures on the year and had a pass rushing grade of 78.2 on Pro Football Focus. He only had three missed tackles on the season, too. If West Virginia has some problems in the linebacker room, as I expect, he could see significant action.

S Kameron Reddic

Reddic played primarily free safety at Stephen F. Austin, and I believe that's where we will see him most in Alley's defense, playing behind Andrew Powdrell and Matt Sieg. You'll know when he's on the field, too. He brings the lumber when he delivers a hit. Because of the physicality he brings to the table, he can be deployed in the box some and even potentially play the nickel/sam position. He was responsible for 44 tackles, four passes defended, and an interception last season.