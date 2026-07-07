Projecting West Virginia's Defensive Two-Deep Ahead of Fall Camp
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To no one's surprise, West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez did not release a preseason depth chart in this year's media guide. Even with two very favorable games to begin the year, he's never been one to just run to the media or shout to the public about his plans for certain positions.
If you ask him, the depth chart is nowhere near being finalized, which is true. The Mountaineers have a full month of camp coming up, and a lot will be determined in those first few weeks, although we still won't have any certainties about who will be in the starting lineup until they tee it up against Coastal Carolina on September 5th.
On Monday, I projected the two-deep for the offense, so today, I'll give my thoughts on the defensive side of the ball
Defensive End
Starter: Zeke Durham-Campbell
Backup: Darius Wiley
This pairing has the potential to be the best duo West Virginia has at any position. Durham-Campbell is a stud, and Wiley has all the makings of becoming a really quality player. His 6'7" frame jumps out at you right away, but his ability to stay low and bend.
Defensive Tackle
Starter: K.J. Henson
Backup: Corey McIntyre Jr.
Henson was a menace in the middle of Hutch CC's defense last season, totaling 45 stops, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and two pass breakups. He should be a plug-and-play guy who eats up the majority of the snaps. That said, WVU really needs this to be the year McIntyre turns the corner. He had some injuries early in his career that stunted his progress, and last season, he was getting acclimated to a new defense.
Nose Tackle
Starter: Nate Gabriel
Backup: Jaylen Thomas
All signs are pointing to a breakout season for Gabriel. We've heard nothing but glowing reviews from the coaching staff all offseason, and he looks to be in the best shape he's been in since he's been on campus. Jaylen Thomas makes the jump from the JUCO ranks and will be a factor in stopping the run.
EDGE
Starter: Harper Holloman
Backup: David Afogho
Holloman is a pure pass rusher, although the sack total from last year (2.0) may not reflect it. He generated 48 pressures last season at Western Kentucky to go along with 40 hurries and seven QB hits. When he's on the field, which will be a lot, quarterbacks need to get it out in a hurry. Oregon transfer Tobi Haastrup and JUCO product Jeremiah Johnson will also be in the mix here alongside David Afogho.
MIKE
Starter: Ben Cutter
Backup: Tyler Stolsky
The coaching staff really needs Ben Cutter to step up and be the guy they think he can be. The toughness and physicality are there, but he has to improve his awareness in pass coverage to take the next step. If he struggles early in the year, don't be surprised to see Florida Atlantic transfer Tyler Stolsky get some more burn.
WILL
Starter: Malachi Hood
Backup: Ashton Woods/Jason Hall Jr.
This may be the biggest question mark on the defense. What can WVU get out of Malachi Hood? Ashton Woods is coming off an injury, and with so much inexperience in the linebacker room, they desperately need Hood to have the best year of his career. Last season at Illinois, he did fairly well against the run, but had some issues in pass coverage.
Nickel/SAM
Starter: Gemiere Latimer
Backup: Maliek Hawkins
Latimer is a dawg. I feel like he's not getting the type of recognition he deserves because of the poor fit in Wisconsin's defense last season. He will make plays every Saturday and end the year as one of the best defensive backs in the league. Maliek Hawkins, the younger brother of WVU QB Mike Hawkins, is the future at the position.
Cornerback
Starters: Chams Diagne, Nick Taylor
Backups: Da'Mun Allen, Jaire Rawlison
Chams Diagne is the clear-cut No. 1 corner on WVU's roster. The length is elite, as is his ability to play the ball. The question here becomes, who starts on the opposite side? I have Nick Taylor there now, who is moving down from safety, but I have a feeling we're going to see a bit of a rotation in the first month or so. Don't be surprised, too, if Geimere Latimer or Maliek Hawkins play some at corner if they are struggling to find an answer.
Free Safety
Starter: Kamari Wilson
Backup: Matt Sieg
Kamari Wilson got a bunch of reps at both safety spots at his previous stops in Florida, Arizona State, and Memphis. I have him projected to start here, but he'll bounce back and forth some, especially when they want to get the true freshman, Sieg, on the field too.
Box Safety
Starter: Andrew Powdrell
Backup: Kameron Reddic
Powdrell played so well in the spring that he played his way into another position. WVU felt a little shaky about the safety spot, and with Geimere Latimer locked in as the starter at nickel/sam, it made sense to move Powdrell. It also helps that Maliek Hawkins showed that he's ready for a role.
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Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.Follow Callihan_