Projecting West Virginia's Defensive Two-Deep Ahead of Fall Camp

To no one's surprise, West Virginia head football coach Rich Rodriguez did not release a preseason depth chart in this year's media guide. Even with two very favorable games to begin the year, he's never been one to just run to the media or shout to the public about his plans for certain positions.

If you ask him, the depth chart is nowhere near being finalized, which is true. The Mountaineers have a full month of camp coming up, and a lot will be determined in those first few weeks, although we still won't have any certainties about who will be in the starting lineup until they tee it up against Coastal Carolina on September 5th.

On Monday, I projected the two-deep for the offense, so today, I'll give my thoughts on the defensive side of the ball

Defensive End

Ezekiel Durham-Campbell

Starter: Zeke Durham-Campbell

Backup: Darius Wiley

This pairing has the potential to be the best duo West Virginia has at any position. Durham-Campbell is a stud, and Wiley has all the makings of becoming a really quality player. His 6'7" frame jumps out at you right away, but his ability to stay low and bend.

Defensive Tackle

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Starter: K.J. Henson

Backup: Corey McIntyre Jr.

Henson was a menace in the middle of Hutch CC's defense last season, totaling 45 stops, 10.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and two pass breakups. He should be a plug-and-play guy who eats up the majority of the snaps. That said, WVU really needs this to be the year McIntyre turns the corner. He had some injuries early in his career that stunted his progress, and last season, he was getting acclimated to a new defense.

Nose Tackle

West Virginia University defensive lineman Nate Gabriel. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Starter: Nate Gabriel

Backup: Jaylen Thomas

All signs are pointing to a breakout season for Gabriel. We've heard nothing but glowing reviews from the coaching staff all offseason, and he looks to be in the best shape he's been in since he's been on campus. Jaylen Thomas makes the jump from the JUCO ranks and will be a factor in stopping the run.

EDGE

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Starter: Harper Holloman

Backup: David Afogho

Holloman is a pure pass rusher, although the sack total from last year (2.0) may not reflect it. He generated 48 pressures last season at Western Kentucky to go along with 40 hurries and seven QB hits. When he's on the field, which will be a lot, quarterbacks need to get it out in a hurry. Oregon transfer Tobi Haastrup and JUCO product Jeremiah Johnson will also be in the mix here alongside David Afogho.

MIKE

West Virginia University linebacker Ben Cutter. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

Starter: Ben Cutter

Backup: Tyler Stolsky

The coaching staff really needs Ben Cutter to step up and be the guy they think he can be. The toughness and physicality are there, but he has to improve his awareness in pass coverage to take the next step. If he struggles early in the year, don't be surprised to see Florida Atlantic transfer Tyler Stolsky get some more burn.

WILL

Illinois linebacker Malachi Hood (45) tackles Tennessee running back Daune Morris (19) during the first quarter of the Liberty Mutual Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Tuesday, Dec. 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Starter: Malachi Hood

Backup: Ashton Woods/Jason Hall Jr.

This may be the biggest question mark on the defense. What can WVU get out of Malachi Hood? Ashton Woods is coming off an injury, and with so much inexperience in the linebacker room, they desperately need Hood to have the best year of his career. Last season at Illinois, he did fairly well against the run, but had some issues in pass coverage.

Nickel/SAM

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Starter: Gemiere Latimer

Backup: Maliek Hawkins

Latimer is a dawg. I feel like he's not getting the type of recognition he deserves because of the poor fit in Wisconsin's defense last season. He will make plays every Saturday and end the year as one of the best defensive backs in the league. Maliek Hawkins, the younger brother of WVU QB Mike Hawkins, is the future at the position.

Cornerback

Chams Diagne

Starters: Chams Diagne, Nick Taylor

Backups: Da'Mun Allen, Jaire Rawlison

Chams Diagne is the clear-cut No. 1 corner on WVU's roster. The length is elite, as is his ability to play the ball. The question here becomes, who starts on the opposite side? I have Nick Taylor there now, who is moving down from safety, but I have a feeling we're going to see a bit of a rotation in the first month or so. Don't be surprised, too, if Geimere Latimer or Maliek Hawkins play some at corner if they are struggling to find an answer.

Free Safety

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Starter: Kamari Wilson

Backup: Matt Sieg

Kamari Wilson got a bunch of reps at both safety spots at his previous stops in Florida, Arizona State, and Memphis. I have him projected to start here, but he'll bounce back and forth some, especially when they want to get the true freshman, Sieg, on the field too.

Box Safety

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Starter: Andrew Powdrell

Backup: Kameron Reddic

Powdrell played so well in the spring that he played his way into another position. WVU felt a little shaky about the safety spot, and with Geimere Latimer locked in as the starter at nickel/sam, it made sense to move Powdrell. It also helps that Maliek Hawkins showed that he's ready for a role.