Four-Year Mountaineer Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia University defensive lineman Asani Redwood announced on social media that he will enter his name into the NCAA Transfer Portal for his final year of eligibility.

“First, I want to thank God for the opportunity to play and enjoy this game,” Redwood said. “I want to thank coach Brown, coach Lesley, and coach Jackson for giving me the opportunity to play at West Virginia University.

“Secondly, I want to thank the training staff, Vince, Zack, Kelly, and Lanse, for getting me back to the field after my injuries. I want to thank coach Mike, coach Mitch, and the rest of the strength staff for getting my body ready to play the physical sport of football.

“Lastly, I want to thank the new staff for giving me the opportunity to play another year at WV. With that said, I will enter the transfer portal for my final year of eligibility. I’m very thankful to the state of West Virginia for providing me with a second home for the past four years.”

Redwood appeared in 39 games during his Mountaineer career, totaling 47 tackles, including 5.5 tackles for loss and 2.5 sacks.

The Suwanee, Georgia, native enjoyed his most productive season last year, posting career highs with 23 tackles and one tackle for loss. He also recorded a personal-best five tackles against Ohio.

In 2024, Redwood played in 13 games and made one start, finishing with 17 tackles, including eight solo stops, one sack, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two pass breakups.

After appearing in four games and redshirting in 2022, Redwood entered 11 games adding depth to the defensive front and recorded his first full sack as a Mountaineer in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl win against North Carolina.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Cyncir Bowers, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., WR Cam Vaughn, WR Jarel Williams, WR Rodney Gallagher, OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin, OL Xavier Bausley, OL Donovan Haslam.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, DL Elijah Simmons, DL Hammond Russell IV, DL Asani Redwood, BAN MarShon Oxley, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, LB Jackson Biser, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

Specialists: K Ethan Head

