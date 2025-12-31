Cyncir Bowers Hits the Portal, Completing West Virginia’s Running Back Reset

The last remaining running back who logged a carry for West Virginia in 2025, Cyncir Bowers, is now on his way out of Morgantown, joining Jahiem White, Diore Hubbard, Tyler Jacklich, Clay Ash, and Kannon Katzer, who will all enter the transfer portal in the coming days. Pete Nakos of On3 Sports was the first to report the news.

Bowers rushed for 249 yards and a pair of touchdowns on 63 carries this past season for the Mountaineers. He played a key role in WVU's upset win over No. 22 Houston on the road, rushing for 65 yards and a score on nine carries, with a long of 23.

A couple of weeks later, he was nearly the hero in what would have been an unbelievable come-from-behind win over Arizona State. Bowers took a screen pass on 3rd and 27 to the house for a 90-yard catch and run score to give WVU a 23-22 lead. The Mountaineers were backed up and on the verge of punting the ball back to the Sun Devils, which would have likely given them the ball in plus territory. Unfortunately, WVU's defense was unable to get a stop, wasting the big moment from Bowers.

With Bowers on his way out, Andre Devine remains the only running back from the 2025 roster. WVU signed five backs during the early signing period — Martavious Boswell, Amari Latimer, Chris Talley, Lawrence Autry, and SirPaul Cheeks — and will likely add on in the next month or so via the transfer portal.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Cyncir Bowers, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., WR Cam Vaughn, WR Jarel Williams, OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin, OL Xavier Bausley, OL Donovan Haslam.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, DL Elijah Simmons, BAN MarShon Oxley, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, LB Jackson Biser, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

Specialists: K Ethan Head

