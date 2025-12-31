Defensive Lineman Enters Transfer Portal with One Year Remaining

West Virginia University defensive lineman Hammond Russell IV announced on social media that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“First, I want to thank God for blessing me with the opportunity to play the sport I love,” Russell said. “I also want to thank coach Neal Brown, coach Trickett, and coach Lesley for believing in me, recruiting me, and giving me the chance to grow both as a player and a person. I am grateful as well to coach Mitch, coach Mike, Aaron, and the entire strength staff foe pushing me to become bigger, faster, and stronger throughout my time here.

“With all that being said, and with nothing but love and respect for Morgantown. I will be entering the transfer portal with one year of eligibility remaining. Thank you, West Virginia, for everything. This place will always feel like home to me.”

Russell appeared in nine games this past season, finishing with 13 tackles, including 2.5 tackles for loss and two sacks. He set career highs in the season opener against Robert Morris, recording four tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss, and two sacks.

The Dublin, Ohio, native saw action in 2024, totaling 17 tackles, including seven solo stops, along with three sacks and 3.5 tackles for loss. He added 10 tackles during the 2023 season.

Russell redshirted in 2022 and again as a freshman in 2021 after making a pair of appearances in the season opener against Long Island and in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl versus Minnesota.

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Cyncir Bowers, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., WR Cam Vaughn, WR Jarel Williams, OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin, OL Xavier Bausley, OL Donovan Haslam.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, DL Elijah Simmons, BAN MarShon Oxley, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, LB Jackson Biser, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

Specialists: K Ethan Head

