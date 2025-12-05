Freshman Linebacker is First WVU Player to Announce Intent to Transfer

The transfer portal doesn't officially open until January 2nd, but you're going to know, in large part, who will be leaving West Virginia well before then. Players will announce their intentions to go portaling throughout the month of December, and likely, within the next week or so, as they hold exit meetings with the coaching staff.

Freshman linebacker Mike Hastie is the first to announce those intentions, his agents told Chris Hummer of CBS Sports.

West Virginia true freshman LB Mike Hastie plans to enter the portal, his reps @rodneycastlinjr and @joe_benincasa of @AtlasEmpower tell @247Sports.



The 6-foot-3, 226-pound LB played in 2 games this season and will have 4 years of eligibility. https://t.co/KFpSz3hnrc pic.twitter.com/KH8i48WfoH — Chris Hummer (@chris_hummer) December 5, 2025

Coming out of Douglas County High School in Douglasville, Georgia, Hastie picked the Mountaineers over the likes of Appalachian State, Arkansas State, Boston College, Charlotte, Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Duke, East Carolina, Florida State, Georgia State, Indiana, Kansas, Liberty, Louisville, Marshall, Minnesota, North Carolina, Pitt, SMU, Texas A&M, UAB, UCF, UNLV, Wake Forest, and Western Kentucky.

It is important to note that Hastie was recruited by the Neal Brown regime and signed with the Mountaineers before Rodriguez was named the school's next head coach. Hastie had the opportunity to enter the transfer portal after the spring, but elected to see things through for the first season of his collegiate career.

This season, Hastie saw action in just two games, playing against Robert Morris (three defensive snaps) and Arizona State, exclusively on special teams. He will be able to secure a regular redshirt and have four years of eligibility remaining.

It's also important to keep in mind that anytime a player enters the transfer portal, once it opens, they can withdraw their name and return to the program if there is an open door for them. I fully expect Hastie to enter his name in the portal and move on from West Virginia.

The Mountaineers do need some help at the linebacker position, which will be addressed via the transfer portal and internal development. Ben Bogle, Ben Cutter, and Ashton Woods are the top three players with experience who have eligibility remaining, but that unit needs more speed and athleticism.

Stay tuned for all of the transfer portal movement here on our website. We will create a transfer tracker soon.

