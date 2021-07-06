Freshmen Faces: WR Kaden Prather

Taking a look at what true freshman WR Kaden Prather brings to the program.

WR Kaden Prather

Height: 6'3" Weight: 210 lbs

Hometown: Germantown, MD

High school: Northwest

Why he chose West Virginia:

"Coach Brown is a great coach and WVU has been a dream school since I was young."

Power Five Offers:

Alabama, Arizona State, Auburn, Baylor, Boston College, Duke, Florida State, Kentucky, Louisville, Maryland, Miami, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Ole Miss, Penn State, Pitt, Rutgers, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Texas A&M, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Wisconsin.

Group of Five Offers:

Cincinnati, East Carolina, Florida International, Florida Atlantic, Toledo.

Evaluation:

His size is certainly the thing that jumps right off the screen when you watch his film. Although 6'3", 210-pounds doesn't seem extremely overwhelming, Prather just towers over every defender that lines up across from him. His big frame will be a huge asset to the Mountaineers' passing game for years to come.

Playing time projection:

West Virginia is deep at the receiver spot, especially in terms of numbers. It might be tough for Prather to fight his way into serious playing time as a true freshman, but he is certainly capable. Prather has star potential and should become a go-to guy by his third year in the program, maybe sooner if he develops quickly.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Freshmen Faces: QB Will "Goose" Crowder

Freshmen Faces: RB Justin Johnson Jr.

Freshmen Faces: RB Jaylen Anderson

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.