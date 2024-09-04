Big 12 Score Predictions for Week 2
In Week 1, I went 15-1 in my Big 12 score predictions and even came pretty close to landing on the exact score of a few games. Let's see if we can go a perfect 16-0 this week to get off to a red-hot start to the 2024 season.
SMU 34, BYU 17
SMU is a very underrated team that could end up making a little bit of noise in the ACC this year. Boy, that felt weird to type. QB Preston Stone has a big day leading the Mustangs to victory.
Oklahoma State 33, Arkansas 30
Oklahoma State's defense should be improved from a year ago, but they did give up 20 to South Dakota State. This should be full of offense, but the Pokes are too much to handle.
Tulane 24, Kansas State 21
While K-State will be in the mix for the Big 12 title, this feels like a trip up spot for them on the road. This is the biggest game on the Green Wave's schedule and they want this one bad.
Pitt 27, Cincinnati 26
Flip a coin. Both teams are bad.
Utah 38, Baylor 14
Note: this is not a Big 12 Conference game. This was scheduled prior to Utah coming over from the PAC 12, so it remains a "non-conference" matchup. Conference game or not, Utah wins this one with ease.
Iowa State 13, Iowa 10
The battle for the CyHawk trophy will be another barn burner. When these two go head-to-head, it's like watching Army-Navy to some degree. Points will be at a premium, but Rocco Becht does enough with his arm to come out on top.
West Virginia vs. Albany
We'll release the score prediction tomorrow in a separate article, but it shouldn't take a rocket scientist to figure out who I'll be picking in this one. WVU is 24-0 all-time against FCS opponents.
UCF 56, Sam Houston 7
How long can Sam Houston keep this a game? That's the real question.
Kansas 24, Illinois 23
Bret Bielema will have his guys ready to roll and they'll give the Jayhawks the fight of their life, but they fall a little short. Jalon Daniels and Devin Neal go for a combined 150 on the ground, edging out the Illini.
Nebraska 30, Colorado 24
A year ago, this game wouldn't have moved the needle. Now, everyone will have their eyes on this one to see which program could be on the verge of turning things around. The Cornhuskers should be able to win the battle of the trenches on both sides, so that's where I'm leaning.
Oklahoma 55, Houston 13
Houston lost to UNLV last week 27-7. What do you think will happen this weekend against a more superior team? This one will get ugly.
TCU 49, Long Island 3
Don't lessen the value of TCU's road win against Stanford. Sure, the Cardinal are expected to be a bottom of the barrel ACC team, but that's a tough game to open your season with. They'll have a much easier time this weekend against the Sharks.
Arizona 59, Northern Arizona 17
The Wildcats look like they're going to be able to score on just about everybody. The concern is their defense, who gave up 39 to New Mexico. No sweat here, but they'll give up a few scores.
Washington State 48, Texas Tech 41
Tech gave up 51 to Abilene Christian in Week 1 and needed overtime to win the game. Winning on the road against another Power Four team? They're not ready to accomplish that just yet. Give me the Cougars.
Arizona State 28, Mississippi State 24
I never saw the Sun Devils beating Wyoming the way they did. Maybe they're a little better than we all thought. I'll go Forks Up again this week.
