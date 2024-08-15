Greene Named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Preseason Watch List
West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene was selected to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Preseason Watch List announced by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation Thursday morning.
Greene threw for 2,406 yards and 16 touchdowns and compiled 772 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in his first full season as the starting quarterback.
The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.
This year’s award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy at the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday, December 6, 2024.
2024 Golden Arm Award Watch List
Joey Aguilar - App State
Drew Allar - Penn State
Luke Altmyer - Illinois
Rocco Becht - Iowa State
Carson Beck - Georgia
Alan Bowman - Oklahoma State
Max Brosmer - Minnesota
Byrum Brown - South Florida
Hudson Card - Purdue
Thomas Castellanos - Boston College
Brady Cook - Missouri
Jalon Daniels - Kansas
Ashton Daniels - Stanford
Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss
Kyron Drones - Virginia Tech
Billy Edwards Jr. - Maryland
Quinn Ewers - Texas
Noah Fifita - Arizona
TJ Finley - Western Kentucky
Dequan Finn - Baylor
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi - Colorado State
Brett Gabbert - Miami (OH)
Dillon Gabriel - Oregon
Ethan Garbers - UCLA
Garrett Greene - West Virginia
Seth Henigan - Memphis
Will Howard - Ohio State
KJ Jefferson - UCF
Athan Kaliakmanis - Rutgers
Mikey Keene - Fresno State
Haynes King - Georgia Tech
Cade Klubnik - Clemson
Riley Leonard - Notre Dame
Grayson McCall - NC State
Kyle McCord - Syracuse
Cade McNamara - Iowa
Fernando Mendoza - Cal
Graham Mertz - Florida
Jalen Milroe - Alabama
Behren Morton - Texas Tech
Garrett Nussmeier - LSU
Andrew Peasley - Wyoming
Cameron Rising - Utah
Will Rogers - Washington
Kurtis Rourke - Indiana
Kaidon Salter - Liberty
Shedeur Sanders - Colorado
Brayden Schager - Hawai’i
Blake Shapen - Mississippi State
Tyler Shough - Louisville
Donovan Smith - Houston
Brendan Sorsby - Cincinnati
Preston Stone - SMU
Payton Thorne - Auburn
DJ Uiagalelei - Florida State
Tyler Van Dyke - Wisconsin
Brock Vandagriff - Kentucky
Nicholas Vattiato - Middle Tennessee
Cam Ward - Miami
Conner Weigman - Texas A&M
Hayden Wolff - Western Michigan
Nate Yarnell - Pittsburgh
Jacob Zeno - UAB