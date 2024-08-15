Mountaineers Now

Greene Named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Preseason Watch List

West Virginia University's dual-threat quarterback added to another preseason watch list

Christopher Hall

Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Power Echols (23) and defensive back Marcus Allen (29) defend in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium.
Dec 27, 2023; Charlotte, NC, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) with the ball as North Carolina Tar Heels linebacker Power Echols (23) and defensive back Marcus Allen (29) defend in the third quarter at Bank of America Stadium. / Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene was selected to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award Preseason Watch List announced by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation Thursday morning.

Greene threw for 2,406 yards and 16 touchdowns and compiled 772 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in his first full season as the starting quarterback.

The namesake of the Golden Arm Award has a storied history. Johnny Unitas was an 18-year veteran of the NFL, who played his collegiate career at the University of Louisville before joining the Baltimore Colts in 1958. His career passing figures include 2,830 pass completions for 40,239 yards, 290 touchdowns and throwing a touchdown pass in 47 consecutive games.

This year’s award winner will be presented the Golden Arm Award trophy at the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award celebration at the Four Seasons Hotel in Baltimore, Maryland on Friday, December 6, 2024.

2024 Golden Arm Award Watch List

Joey Aguilar - App State

Drew Allar - Penn State

Luke Altmyer - Illinois

Rocco Becht - Iowa State

Carson Beck - Georgia

Alan Bowman - Oklahoma State

Max Brosmer - Minnesota

Byrum Brown - South Florida

Hudson Card - Purdue

Thomas Castellanos - Boston College

Brady Cook - Missouri

Jalon Daniels - Kansas

Ashton Daniels - Stanford

Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss

Kyron Drones - Virginia Tech

Billy Edwards Jr. - Maryland

Quinn Ewers - Texas

Noah Fifita - Arizona

TJ Finley - Western Kentucky

Dequan Finn - Baylor

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi - Colorado State

Brett Gabbert - Miami (OH)

Dillon Gabriel - Oregon

Ethan Garbers - UCLA

Garrett Greene - West Virginia

Seth Henigan - Memphis

Will Howard - Ohio State

KJ Jefferson - UCF

Athan Kaliakmanis - Rutgers

Mikey Keene - Fresno State

Haynes King - Georgia Tech

Cade Klubnik - Clemson

Riley Leonard - Notre Dame

Grayson McCall - NC State

Kyle McCord - Syracuse

Cade McNamara - Iowa

Fernando Mendoza - Cal

Graham Mertz - Florida

Jalen Milroe - Alabama

Behren Morton - Texas Tech

Garrett Nussmeier - LSU

Andrew Peasley - Wyoming

Cameron Rising - Utah

Will Rogers - Washington

Kurtis Rourke - Indiana

Kaidon Salter - Liberty

Shedeur Sanders - Colorado

Brayden Schager - Hawai’i

Blake Shapen - Mississippi State

Tyler Shough - Louisville

Donovan Smith - Houston

Brendan Sorsby - Cincinnati

Preston Stone - SMU

Payton Thorne - Auburn

DJ Uiagalelei - Florida State

Tyler Van Dyke - Wisconsin

Brock Vandagriff - Kentucky

Nicholas Vattiato - Middle Tennessee

Cam Ward - Miami

Conner Weigman - Texas A&M

Hayden Wolff - Western Michigan

Nate Yarnell - Pittsburgh

Jacob Zeno - UAB

Published
Christopher Hall

CHRISTOPHER HALL

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

Home/Football