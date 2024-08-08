Greene Named to the Davey O'Brien Award Watch List
West Virginia University senior Garrett Greene was selected to the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List
The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.
Greene threw for 2,406 yards and 16 touchdowns and compiled 772 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in his first full season as the starting quarterback.
The official Davey O’Brien Midseason Watch List will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and will contain active quarterbacks from the Preseason Watch List, players honored as weekly Great 8 recipients through the season’s first eight weeks and any additional quarterbacks approved by the selection subcommittee.
The Midseason Watch List will be cut down to the 35-player Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024 on Tuesday, Oct. 29. For the fourth straight year, fan voting on social media (Facebook, Instagram and X) will earn players bonus selection committee votes during the semifinalist, finalist and winner voting rounds. First-round fan voting will begin Oct. 29 following the QB Class announcement.
The list of semifinalists selected from the QB Class will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later (Tuesday, Nov. 26). The 2024 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 12, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.
The 48th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.
2024 Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List
Joey Aguilar - Appalachian State
Drew Allar - Penn State
Rocco Becht - Iowa State
Carson Beck - Georgia
Byrum Brown - South Florida
Brady Cook - Missouri
Jalon Daniels - Kansas.
Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss
Kyron Drones - Virginia Tech
Quinn Ewers - Texas
Noah Fifita - Arizona
TJ Finley - Western Kentucky
Dequan Finn - Baylor
Brett Gabbert - Miami (OH)
Dillon Gabriel - Oregon
Garrett Greene - West Virginia
Seth Henigan - Memphis
Will Howard - Ohio State
KJ Jefferson - UCF
Mikey Keene - Fresno State
Haynes King - Georgia Tech
Cade Klubnik - Clemson
Riley Leonard - Notre Dame
Grayson McCall - NC State
Jordan McCloud - Texas State
Kyle McCord - Syracuse
Graham Mertz - Florida
Jalen Milroe - Alabama
Cameron Rising - Utah
Will Rogers - Washington
Kaidon Salter - Liberty
Shedeur Sanders – Colorado
Preston Stone - SMU
DJ Uiagalelei - Florida State
Cameron Ward - Miami
Jacob Zeno - UAB