Greene Named to the Davey O'Brien Award Watch List

West Virginia University QB Garrett Greene recognized as one of the top signal callers heading into the season

Christopher Hall

Sep 9, 2023; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) runs the ball during the second quarter against the Duquesne Dukes at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium.
West Virginia University senior Garrett Greene was selected to the Davey O’Brien Award Watch List

The Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award is presented annually to the nation’s best college quarterback and is the oldest and most prestigious national quarterback award.

Greene threw for 2,406 yards and 16 touchdowns and compiled 772 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in his first full season as the starting quarterback.

The official Davey O’Brien Midseason Watch List will be released on Tuesday, Oct. 22, and will contain active quarterbacks from the Preseason Watch List, players honored as weekly Great 8 recipients through the season’s first eight weeks and any additional quarterbacks approved by the selection subcommittee.

The Midseason Watch List will be cut down to the 35-player Davey O’Brien QB Class of 2024 on Tuesday, Oct. 29. For the fourth straight year, fan voting on social media (Facebook, Instagram and X) will earn players bonus selection committee votes during the semifinalist, finalist and winner voting rounds. First-round fan voting will begin Oct. 29 following the QB Class announcement.

The list of semifinalists selected from the QB Class will be named on Tuesday, Nov. 12. The Foundation will announce the three finalists two weeks later (Tuesday, Nov. 26). The 2024 Davey O’Brien Award winner will be unveiled live on ESPN on Thursday, Dec. 12, during The Home Depot College Football Awards.

The 48th Annual Davey O’Brien Awards Dinner honoring the winner will be held Monday, Feb. 17, 2025, at The Fort Worth Club in Fort Worth, Texas.

2024 Davey O’Brien Award Preseason Watch List

Joey Aguilar - Appalachian State

Drew Allar - Penn State

Rocco Becht - Iowa State

Carson Beck - Georgia

Byrum Brown - South Florida

Brady Cook - Missouri

Jalon Daniels - Kansas.

Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss

Kyron Drones - Virginia Tech

Quinn Ewers - Texas

Noah Fifita - Arizona

TJ Finley - Western Kentucky

Dequan Finn - Baylor

Brett Gabbert - Miami (OH)

Dillon Gabriel - Oregon

Garrett Greene - West Virginia

Seth Henigan - Memphis

Will Howard - Ohio State

KJ Jefferson - UCF

Mikey Keene - Fresno State

Haynes King - Georgia Tech

Cade Klubnik - Clemson

Riley Leonard - Notre Dame

Grayson McCall - NC State

Jordan McCloud - Texas State

Kyle McCord - Syracuse

Graham Mertz - Florida

Jalen Milroe - Alabama

Cameron Rising - Utah

Will Rogers - Washington

Kaidon Salter - Liberty

Shedeur Sanders – Colorado

Preston Stone - SMU

DJ Uiagalelei - Florida State

Cameron Ward - Miami

Jacob Zeno - UAB

Christopher Hall

Christopher Hall

Member of the Football Writers Association of America, U.S. Basketball Writers Association and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

