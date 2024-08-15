Greene Selected to the Manning Award Watch List
West Virginia University senior quarterback Garrett Greene was one of 29 quarterbacks named to the Manning Award Preseason Watch List Thursday afternoon.
"The start of college football is always an exciting time of year," said Archie Manning. "There's lots of anticipation on campuses around the country and the quarterback position always draws a lot of attention and scrutiny. We hope that the Watch List for the Manning Award brings some positive attention to many of the top returning quarterbacks looking to have big years. And after we get into the season, we'll revisit things and expand our Watch List to include transfers and young quarterbacks who have started to make their marks on the game."
Greene threw for 2,406 yards and 16 touchdowns and compiled 772 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in his first full season as the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers.
Presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl the winner will be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the postseason.
Inclusion on the Watch List is not necessary for the quarterbacks to be selected for the honor. Transfers and other newcomers at schools were not eligible for the preseason Watch List, but additional quarterbacks will be added to the Watch List during the season. Finalists will be selected prior to the postseason and the winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.
"Each year it's an honor for the Allstate Sugar Bowl to partner with the Manning family to recognize outstanding achievements of quarterbacks from around the country," said Jeff Hundley, the CEO of the Allstate Sugar Bowl. "We're looking forward to another great season of college football and the opportunity to honor the nation's best quarterback in New Orleans next spring."
2024 Manning Award Preseason Watch List
Joey Aguilar - Appalachian State
Drew Allar - Penn State
Rocco Becht - Iowa State
Carson Beck - Georgia
Alan Bowman - Oklahoma State
Byrum Brown - USF
Hudson Card - Purdue
Thomas Castellanos - Boston College
Cade Klubnik - Clemson
Brady Cook - Missouri
Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss
Kyron Drones - Virginia Tech
Quinn Ewers - Texas
Noah Fifita - Arizona
Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi – Colorado State
Garrett Greene - West Virginia
Seth Henigan - Memphis
Mikey Keene - Fresno State
Haynes King - Georgia Tech
Graham Mertz - Florida
Jalen Milroe - Alabama
Jaylen Raynor - Arkansas State
Kaidon Salter - Liberty
Shedeur Sanders - Colorado
Brayden Schager - Hawaii
Donovan Smith - Houston
Preston Stone - SMU
Nicholas Vattiato - Middle Tennessee
Jacob Zeno - UAB