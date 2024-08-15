Mountaineers Now

Greene Selected to the Manning Award Watch List

West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene is nominated for the Manning Award

Christopher Hall

Nov 25, 2023; Waco, Texas, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers quarterback Garrett Greene (6) throws downfield against the Baylor Bears during the first half at McLane Stadium.
/ Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

West Virginia University senior quarterback Garrett Greene was one of 29 quarterbacks named to the Manning Award Preseason Watch List Thursday afternoon.

"The start of college football is always an exciting time of year," said Archie Manning. "There's lots of anticipation on campuses around the country and the quarterback position always draws a lot of attention and scrutiny. We hope that the Watch List for the Manning Award brings some positive attention to many of the top returning quarterbacks looking to have big years. And after we get into the season, we'll revisit things and expand our Watch List to include transfers and young quarterbacks who have started to make their marks on the game."

Greene threw for 2,406 yards and 16 touchdowns and compiled 772 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns in his first full season as the starting quarterback for the Mountaineers.

Presented by the Allstate Sugar Bowl the winner will be selected by a voting panel, which includes national media and each of the Mannings, after the postseason.

Inclusion on the Watch List is not necessary for the quarterbacks to be selected for the honor. Transfers and other newcomers at schools were not eligible for the preseason Watch List, but additional quarterbacks will be added to the Watch List during the season. Finalists will be selected prior to the postseason and the winner will be announced following the College Football Playoff National Championship.

"Each year it's an honor for the Allstate Sugar Bowl to partner with the Manning family to recognize outstanding achievements of quarterbacks from around the country," said Jeff Hundley, the CEO of the Allstate Sugar Bowl. "We're looking forward to another great season of college football and the opportunity to honor the nation's best quarterback in New Orleans next spring."

2024 Manning Award Preseason Watch List

Joey Aguilar - Appalachian State

Drew Allar - Penn State

Rocco Becht - Iowa State

Carson Beck - Georgia

Alan Bowman - Oklahoma State

Byrum Brown - USF

Hudson Card - Purdue

Thomas Castellanos - Boston College

Cade Klubnik - Clemson

Brady Cook - Missouri

Jaxson Dart - Ole Miss

Kyron Drones - Virginia Tech

Quinn Ewers - Texas

Noah Fifita - Arizona

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi – Colorado State

Garrett Greene - West Virginia

Seth Henigan - Memphis

Mikey Keene - Fresno State

Haynes King - Georgia Tech

Graham Mertz - Florida

Jalen Milroe - Alabama

Jaylen Raynor - Arkansas State

Kaidon Salter - Liberty 

Shedeur Sanders - Colorado

Brayden Schager - Hawaii

Donovan Smith - Houston

Preston Stone - SMU

Nicholas Vattiato - Middle Tennessee

Jacob Zeno - UAB

Published
