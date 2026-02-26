The Six WVU Players With the Most to Prove Heading Into Spring Ball

Spring practice will be getting underway here soon in Morgantown, and while it's a critical time for the entire program, it's a huge opportunity for a handful of players to raise some eyebrows and have the coaching staff rethinking things heading into the summer months.

There are about a half dozen players on the roster that I feel need to have big springs in order to either keep their job or elevate their role.

QB Scotty Fox Jr.

West Virginia University quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. | Christopher Hall - West Virginia on SI

This might be controversial because of what he showed as a true freshman in a bad offense and the fact that he has the edge over Oklahoma transfer Michael Hawkins Jr. in terms of the playbook, but the pressure is on. When the coaching staff goes out and snags a former top recruit from another Power Four school in the transfer portal, everyone assumes that the new guy is coming here to be the starter. That might be the expectation, which is why I'm including Fox on this list. He has to prove that he's still worthy of being in serious consideration for the starting role.

WR Jaden Bray

West Virginia University receiver Jaden Bray | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

The former Oklahoma State transfer has had a tough time staying healthy since he traded in his orange and black for the Old Gold and Blue. He's appeared in just seven games across his two years in Morgantown, suffering back-to-back season-ending foot injuries. We've seen glimpses of what he can do, but is it still there? Can he still be a starter or a top option in the passing game?

OT Malik Agbo

WVU Athletics Communication

Agbo played sparingly in his first year with the program, with the biggest concern from the coaching staff being his frame. He came in from Texas a little light, which gave the staff hesitation to insert him even while Ty'Kieast Crawford struggled. Now, highly coveted freshman Kevin Brown is in play, along with UConn transfer Carsten Casady and JUCO product Deshawn Woods. Is he going to be buried on the depth chart? Is there a chance he could flip over to the left side to back up Nick Krahe? What about being the team's swing tackle? A ton of questions surrounding Agbo's future and role.

OG Josh Aisosa

West Virginia University offensive lineman Josh Aisosa | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Aisosa transferred in from Oklahoma last offseason and surprisingly never threatened Kimo Makane'ole's spot at right guard. He saw 32 snaps there and 15 at right tackle, grading out poorly in both the run game and in pass pro, per PFF (47.9). With the additions of Devin Vass (Kansas State transfer) and Amare Grayson (Jacksonville State transfer), I have Aisosa listed third on my depth chart projection.

LB Ashton Woods

WVU Athletics Communication

Woods was shut down for the season following the loss to BYU with a shoulder injury. Having to battle back from that and reestablish himself in a revamped room full of talented newcomers is not going to be easy. Before the injury, Woods had not played a ton on defense, seeing just 127 snaps, the bulk of which came in the losses to Ohio (48 snaps) and Utah (36 snaps). For him to get back in the rotation and stay there, he's going to have to cut down on the whiffs. He had eight missed tackles, giving him a missed tackle rate of 32%. This is, of course, assuming he's able to participate fully in practice.

CB Keyshawn Robinson

West Virginia University defensive back Keyshawn Robinson | Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI

Robinson has been around for a while now and is entering his third season with the Mountaineers. He's played in 23 games over the past two seasons, primarily as a member of the special teams unit. Although there are a bunch of portal additions that have way more experience, I still feel like there's a chance Robinson can crack the rotation. His speed is legit. Now he just has to elevate his coverage skills and be more consistent.