Greene Selected to the AFCA Good Works Team and a Wuerffel Trophy Finalist
On Tuesday, the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team named West Virginia University quarterback Garrett Greene as one of 22 student-athletes for exemplary community service. The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, announced later this year, is presented to one of the 11 NCAA Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) players elected to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.
“Each year, I’m inspired by the way these young men use their gifts to make a positive impact on their communities,” said Tim Tebow, two-time national champion, Heisman Trophy winner, 2009 Good Works Team member and 2008 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy recipient. “I'm once again honored to help celebrate this award and the outstanding work it highlights.”
This year's Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was selected from a record 178 nominees, representing players and coaches from colleges and universities across the country for their unwavering commitment to community service and their “good works” off the field.
Members of this year’s team include:
QB Chase Griffin (UCLA) - Griffin founded a foundation to tackle food insecurity among youth, raising tens of thousands of dollars for the Los Angeles Regional Food Bank.
DB Malaki Starks (Georgia) - Starks hosted a football camp for at-risk youth in Atlanta and is a regular presence in Clark County schools.
QB Garrett Greene (West Virginia) - Greene actively gives back to the community, visiting children in local hospitals, raising funds for cancer patients, and assisting veterans.
K Dean Janikowski (Washington State) - Janikowski honors his late mother raising funds to support cancer patients, including calling on fans to pledge donations for each field goal and extra point he makes.
FBS 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
DT JJ Pegues - Ole Miss
OL Nick Dawkins – Penn State
QB Chase Griffin UCLS
DB Malaki Starts – Georgia
QB Brayden Schager – Hawaii
OLB J.J. Weaver – Kentucky
LB Jack Kiser – Notre Dame
RB Gavin Sawchuk - Oklahoma
OL Hayden Conner – Texas
K Dean Janikowski – Washington State
QB Garrett Greene – West Virginia
FCS, Divisions II, III, and NAIA 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
WR Dru Johnson – Ashland University
RB Aaron Ellingson – Bethel University (Minn.)
C Christo Kelly - College of Holy Cross
LB Micah Green – Dartmouth
DL Julain Rawlings – Davidson College
LB Clayton Mosher – Indiana Wesleyan
C Matt Wrather – John Carrol
LB Thomas Grehan – John Hopkins
DB Isaac Pingel – Morningside University
LB Jake Schwinghammer – St. John’s (Minn.)
LB Matt DeVirgilio – Stonehill College
Honorary Head Coach
Marcus Freeman – Notre Dame
“The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team represents the power of achieving for your community,” said Sam Acho, ESPN analyst, author, and 2010 Good Works Team member and Allstate Wuerffel Trophy recipient. “These honorees have accomplished so much in a short amount of time. I hope this award will encourage them to continue to realize the joy in serving others.”
“The Good Works Team embodies Allstate’s work to improve communities,” said Troy Hawkes, Allstate executive vice president and general manager. “We’re inspired by these award recipients and the positive impact they are having on so many people.”
All members are selected by a voting panel of former Allstate AFCA Good Works Team members, current and former head coaches and journalists who look for exceptional leadership on and off the football field.
“It is amazing to see the extra efforts and community service these 22 young men put out on a daily basis,” said Craig Bohl, AFCA executive director. “Not to be outdone, our honorary head coach Marcus Freeman shows that you can still give back and help your community even when you are the head coach of an FBS program like Notre Dame. I congratulate Coach Freeman and these 22 student-athletes for making the 2024 Allstate AFCA Good Works Team.”
Throughout the season, fans can join the conversation using #GoodWorksTeam on their social media channels to help others learn more about these players and their stories.
The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy recipient and Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain
The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, college football’s premier award for community service, is presented to one of the 11 FBS players elected to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team who best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on and off the field. Named after Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer Danny Wuerffel, the award honors the former NFL quarterback’s commitment to inspiring greater service and unity in the world.
“Seeing the incredible effort the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team has committed through hundreds of service hours to benefit their communities, starting nonprofit foundations, and hosting fundraising events, is truly inspiring,” said Wuerffel. “We are excited to see which of these incredible servant leaders will be named the 20th anniversary recipient of the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy this year.”
The 2024 Allstate Wuerffel Trophy finalists and recipient will be selected by a national voting committee, including a fan vote component. The 2024 recipient, who will also be recognized as the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team captain, will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards show on December 12, airing on ESPN.
Fans can cast their vote by November 15 at ESPN.com/Allstate.
About the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team
The Allstate AFCA Good Works Team was established in 1992 by the College Football Association, recognizing the extra efforts made by college football players and student support staff off the field. AFCA became the governing body of the award in 1997 and continues to honor college football players who go the extra mile for those in need. Allstate worked to present the award starting with the 2008 season.
The Southeastern Conference (SEC) leads all conferences with 89 selections to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team since it began in 1992. The SEC is followed by the Atlantic Coast Conference with 55 selections and the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference with 43 selections. Georgia is in first place with 24 honorees to the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team. The Bulldogs are followed by Kentucky and Bethel (Minn.) with 18 honorees. Super Bowl XLII, XLVI and XLI champion quarterbacks Eli and Peyton Manning were members of the 2002 and 1997 Allstate AFCA Good Works Teams, respectively.
About the AFCA
The American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) was founded in 1922 and currently has more than 11,000 members around the world ranging from the high school level to the professional ranks. According to its constitution, the AFCA was formed, in part, to “maintain the highest possible standards in football and in the coaching profession” and to “provide a forum for the discussion and study of all matters pertaining to football.”
For more information about the AFCA, visit www.AFCA.com.
About the Wuerffel Foundation
The Wuerffel Foundation is dedicated to supporting Danny Wuerffel's mission to inspire greater service and unity in the world, built on the three values of excellence, service and humility. As a recognized humanitarian, Danny mentors community leaders and connects them with philanthropic resources. The foundation annually presents the prestigious Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, college football’s premier award for community service, and hosts the Desire Cup and PickleBowl events.
About the Allstate Wuerffel Trophy
The Allstate Wuerffel Trophy, a member of the National College Football Awards Association, is college football’s premier award for community service. The trophy is presented annually by the Wuerffel Foundation to the FBS player who best combines exemplary community service with leadership and performance on and off the field. Named after Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Famer, Danny Wuerffel, the award honors his commitment to inspiring greater service and unity in the world. Established in 2005, the Wuerffel Trophy is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. Wuerffel led the University of Florida to four SEC Championships and the 1996 National Championship. As a humanitarian, he continues to inspire leaders to positively impact their communities. Danny currently serves as President of the Wuerffel Foundation and Executive Director of Desire Street Ministries. An avid pickleball player, he was drafted as a professional within the National Pickleball League and hosts celebrity pro-am “PickleBowl” tournaments.