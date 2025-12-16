Big Ten Cornerback With Deep WVU Ties Set to Enter Transfer Portal

The transfer portal doesn't officially open for another two and a half weeks, but several players have already begun announcing their intentions to throw their name in and look over their options.

One of those players is Wisconsin cornerback Geimere Latimer (5'10", 191 lbs), who West Virginia fans should keep a close eye on.

Geimere is the older brother of incoming West Virginia running back Amari Latimer, who inked with the program during the early signing period. He also played for WVU head coach Rich Rodriguez during the 2023 and 2024 seasons at Jacksonville State, spending one year with current Mountaineer defensive coordinator Zac Alley as well in 2023.

All of the connections, combined with West Virginia's clear need at cornerback, make Latimer a serious player of interest and one I fully expect the Mountaineers to pursue next month.

In his two seasons at Jax State, Latimer recorded 56 tackles, six passes defended, four interceptions, and a forced fumble. In his lone season with the Badgers, he tallied 28 tackles and a forced fumble. According to the data over on Pro Football Focus, he finished the 2025 season with a coverage grade of 64.1 and an overall grade of 62. That grade would have put him third among WVU corners this past season, just slightly behind Michael Coats Jr. and Jason Chambers.

West Virginia did have interest in Latimer a year ago, but he couldn't pass up the offer and opportunity in Madison.

We've heard a number of times over the past few months from Rich Rod that the Mountaineers will be in a much better position to attack the transfer portal this offseason, considering they didn't spend all of their rev share dollars, which was a wise move for a staff that was hired late in the portal process.

This time around, I believe you'll see more Power Four and Group of Five talent coming to Morgantown, and Latimer is certainly going to be a name to keep your eyes on.

