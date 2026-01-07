Home State Mountaineer Curtis Jones Jr. Enters Transfer Portal

West Virginia University bandit Curtis Jones Jr. announced Tuesday that he will enter the NCAA Transfer Portal.

“First and foremost, I want to thank my lord and savior Jesus Christ for all of the trials and tribulations that have been presented in my life,” Jones said. “West Virginia has been a home to me for 20 years and is a place I will cherish for the rest of my life. I will always be grateful for the opportunity to not only come to WVU but compete for my home state team which was a childhood dream come true! I’m forever thankful for the numerous amounts of coaches, staff and my brothers that this great place has united with me. Thank you fans for always supporting and making the MPS electric on Saturday’s!

“After lots of prayer’s, consideration, and conversations with my family. I will be entering the transfer portal with entering the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left as a true sophomore. Thank you everything!”

Jones appeared in 12 games last season and made one start for the Mountaineers. Due to multiple injuries in the backfield, he was also utilized as a running back in short-yardage situations late in the season.

Defensively, Jones finished the year with 22 tackles, including three tackles for loss, one sack, and a pass deflection. On offense, he recorded 11 carries for 24 yards and three touchdowns.

As a true freshman, Jones played in 11 games, providing depth at linebacker while contributing primarily on special teams. He logged 78 total snaps, including 74 on special teams, assisted on a tackle at Oklahoma State, and recorded a season-high 12 special teams snaps against UAlbany.

The Huntington (WV) native was the last returning Bandit from the 2025 season.

Full list of Mountaineers who plan to enter the transfer portal

Offense: QB Nicco Marchiol, QB Khalil Wilkins, QB Jaylen Henderson, RB Jahiem White, RB Diore Hubbard, RB Cyncir Bowers, RB Tyler Jacklich, RB Clay Ash, RB Kannon Katzer, WR Tyshawn Dues, WR Oran Singleton Jr., WR Cam Vaughn, WR Jarel Williams, WR Rodney Gallagher, WR Christian Hamilton, OL Jude Edwards, OL Cooper Young, OL Ethan Chill, OL Robby Martin, OL Xavier Bausley, OL Donovan Haslam.

Defense: DL Adam Tomczyk, DL Elijah Simmons, DL Hammond Russell IV, DL Asani Redwood, BAN MarShon Oxley, BAN Keenan Eck, LB Michael Hastie, LB Caleb Nuhi-Yandall, LB Jackson Biser, LB Ben Bogle, CB Dawayne Galloway Jr., CB Devonte Golden-Nelson, S Kaleb Gray, S Zae Jennings, S William Davis. S Jason Cross Jr.

