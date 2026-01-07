Rich Rod, WVU Hosting First-Team All-Conference USA Offensive Lineman

West Virginia has yet to officially address the offensive line, but that will happen in the coming days as players flock to Morgantown for an official visit.

One of those targets currently in town is Jacksonville State transfer Cameron Griffin, who played two years under Rich Rodriguez (2023-24) and three for offensive line coach Rick Trickett (2023-25).

Super excited to be here in West Virginia!! pic.twitter.com/wh9Maofs7B — Cameron Griffin (@CameronG_72) January 7, 2026

The 6-foot-4, 305-pounder played in all twelve games for the Gamecocks as a true freshman, seeing limited snaps on offense while playing a key role on special teams. As a sophomore, he moved into a part-time starting role and didn't allow a single sack during the entire 2024 campaign. This fall, he took a massive step, winning the starting job at left guard and ultimately becoming one of the best linemen in the league. At season's end, Griffin earned First Team All-Conference USA honors.

He spent the majority of his time at left guard, but due to some injuries, he bounced around, playing 85 snaps at center, 311 at left tackle, 124 at right tackle, and three at right guard. You can't teach that kind of versatility, and for an offensive line that lacked depth a year ago, WVU would be thrilled to land someone who has starting experience, been in this system, and can play all five positions.

Griffin will have one year of eligibility remaining, so although he's not someone who could be the answer for WVU in the long-term, he still makes your football team better in 2026. And if we're being honest, coaches aren't truly building a program anymore because of the transfer portal; they're building the best team they possibly can each season. If WVU adds Griffin, he makes the Mountaineers a better football team.

To keep track of all the movement, be sure to visit the West Virginia Football Transfer Tracker. There, we will have a full list of players who are leaving WVU for the portal, which players have been offered by WVU, who have scheduled a visit, and a mini breakdown for those who end up choosing the Mountaineers.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

Oklahoma State Defensive Back Transfer to Visit West Virginia on Wednesday

West Virginia Gets Commitment from MAC Edge Rusher David Afogho

Ross Hodge Praises Belief as WVU Grinds Out 62–60 Win Over Cincinnati

WVU Gains Transfer Portal Commitment From Veteran Big Ten Linebacker

Stock Up, Stock Down: Same Problems Pop Up for WVU in Close Win Over Cincinnati