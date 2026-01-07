Oklahoma State Defensive Back Transfer to Visit West Virginia on Wednesday

There are all sorts of types of transfers West Virginia is looking to bring in this offseason. You have the guys who they know will help them from day one. You have some who were backups elsewhere and are looking to play in an expanded role here. And then you have some young talent that hasn't played much, if at all, that they are looking to develop.

Oklahoma State safety transfer Jotavion "Jo" Pierce (6'3", 205 lbs) fits into that last group. After just one season in Stillwater, Pierce is looking for a new home, most likely due to the coaching change. On Wednesday, he'll be taking a visit to West Virginia.

Pierce did not appear in a game for the Cowboys this season, meaning he will be able to redshirt and still have all four years of eligibility remaining.

Coming out of Montgomery Catholic Preparatory in Montgomery, Alabama, Pierce picked Oklahoma State over offers from Auburn, Central Michigan, Florida, Georgia State, Kentucky, Liberty, Louisiana-Monroe, Marshall, Ole Miss, Penn State, South Carolina, Tulane, Troy, UAB, West Virginia, and a handful of others. He was a consensus three-star recruit and rated as the 52nd-best safety in the 2025 recruiting class, according to ESPN.

During his senior year of high school ball, Pierce was responsible for 76 total tackles, nine passes deflected, eight Interceptions, one fumble recovery, and one forced fumble.

Quick scouting report on Pierce

Isn't going to blow you away with speed, but he can run fairly well and covers a ton of ground, with the help of his length. If he gets beaten initially, he's able to recover quickly and make a play on the ball. Loves to come up and help in the run game and is a solid tackler in space. Has the tools to develop into a starter down the road.

