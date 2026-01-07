West Virginia Gets Commitment from MAC Edge Rusher David Afogho

Not long after the Mountaineers picked up a victory over Cincinnati on the hardwood Tuesday night, the football team scooped up another win in the transfer portal, landing former Bowling Green edge rusher/linebacker David Afogho.

The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder recorded 37 tackles, four tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one pass defended in twelve games this past season for the Falcons. Although he only got home to the quarterback just a couple of times, he was able to disrupt the pocket quite a bit with 27 pressures, which, by the way, would have led the Mountaineers in 2025. Reid Carrico and Devin Grant were tied for the team lead with 24. The next closest was Braden Siders with 18.

He primarily lined up on the edge, taking 84% of his snaps there, but he did see 41 snaps at linebacker as well. It'll be interesting to see if Zac Alley puts him in the linebacker room or with the bandits. My gut feeling is that it will be the latter, but time will tell. Heck, he may end up splitting time between the two spots, much like he did at Bowling Green.

According to Pro Football Focus, Afogho finished the 2025 season with a defensive grade of 67.7, a run grade of 69.5, a tackling grade of 70.7, a pass rushing grade of 68.1, and a pass coverage grade of 60.2. His best performance of the season came against Kent State, where he notched a pair of tackles and generated four pressures.

Afogho will have two years of eligibility remaining.

West Virginia's 2026 Transfer Portal Class

QB Michael Hawkins Jr., RB Cam Cook, WR DJ Epps, WR Prince Strachan, DL Will LeBlanc, LB Malachi Hood, LB Isaiah Patterson, CB Geimere Latimer, CB Maliek Hawkins.

