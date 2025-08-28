How Soon Can WVU Win Big Under Rich Rodriguez? A Projected Timeline
It's been a long time since West Virginia was in the national spotlight in college football, but that may change very soon. The man who led the Mountaineers to the best three-year stretch in program history, Rich Rodriguez, is back and is looking to get the job done this time around.
How long will it take for that to happen?
I asked that very question to former Mountaineer running back Eugene Napoleon on this week's episode of The Walk Thru Game Day Show, previewing WVU vs. Robert Morris.
Here's what Gene had to say.
“The program will take a tremendous, in my humble opinion, a tremendous leap this year. This calendar season. I think this year it will be a significant jump. I think next year, when you get a full recruiting class in that will be pretty much pancaked with this recruiting class, now you start to turn the corner a little bit. Listen, by year three, WVU will be competing for a championship.
“Everywhere Rich Rodriguez has been, he’s won. He’s made players better than what they were. Hard edge, very disciplined, pretty much dog manic about what he does, but guess what? That’s what it takes if you want to be able to compete at the next level. That’s what it takes. I don’t think there would have been any other better hire for where we are in our program, right now. You had to bring him back. Give him the reins, let him do what he does, and when the smoke clears, I am sure the fans will be happy, the state will be happy, college football won’t be happy — he’s going to do what he does.”
Is year three possible?
It certainly is, especially with how fast a roster can take shape, which we evidenced this offseason with over 70 new players entering the program. Transfer portal classes in 2026 and beyond won't be nearly as large, which will give Rodriguez the opportunity to be more picky and perhaps pursue more of the "coveted" talents available.
No, WVU isn't going to beat out the powers that be, but they can be more competitive in that space when they don't have to cast as wide of a net.
I would also like to point out that 2027 is the year when the non-conference slate is the most favorable. Sure, a portion of the fan base is upset with it, but at the end of the day, it comes down to winning your league.
By then, Rodriguez will have 2.5 recruiting classes (counting this past year's as half since it's so small) and three portal classes. That's plenty of time to establish a culture, build on it, and emerge as one of the top teams in the Big 12. The more I think about it, year three just might be the year West Virginia should go all-in.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
West Virginia’s Transfer Class Has More Experience Than Any Team in the Country
Deion Sanders or WVU? Pacman Jones Reveals Who He's Siding with in Early November Matchup
In the Gun: Rich Rod's 2.0 Begins — Robert Morris Preview
The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Robert Morris Preview + Prediction