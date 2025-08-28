Mountaineers Now

Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Robert Morris

The West Virginia On SI staff picks this week's season opener.

Schuyler Callihan

It's prediction time! West Virginia is set to open up the 2025 season this Saturday against Robert Morris, officially beginning Rich Rodriguez's second stint as the Mountaineers' head coach.

Here's our staff's picks for the game.

Schuyler Callihan: West Virginia 49, Robert Morris 10

There are so many unknowns for both teams that it's truly hard to predict where this game lands, but this is still a big uphill battle for the Colonials. Irregardless of who starts at quarterback and how many quarterbacks see the field, the Mountaineers should be able to cruise in this one, giving Rich Rod a nice welcome home. Mountaineers roll.

Josh Wolfe: West Virginia 59, Robert Morris 10

West Virginia will start their season off with a bang as they score early and often vs. Robert Morris. This game will be about the rushing attack as four running backs find the end zone, and the Mountaineers get six total touchdowns on the ground. The defense will smother the Colonials, and they won’t score a touchdown until late in the game.

Anthony Halkias: West Virginia 65, Robert Morris 7

West Virginia has a chance to start the Rich Rod era with a blowout. Rodriguez needs this team to have confidence early, and the best way to do that is to beat up on an inferior opponent. I expect the hard-edged Mountaineers to come out hot against Robert Morris. It should be a stress-free day for WVU fans and a lot of touchdowns, in my humble opinion.

Christopher Hall: West Virginia 48, Robert Morris 13

West Virginia had 79 transfers enter the program during the offseason, and according to head coach Rich Rodriguez, all the players are new to his culture and his system.

Playing an FCS opponent to start the season will do wonders for a team trying to find its identity on the field. It will also give this group an opportunity to clean up the dead-ball penalties that put the offense behind during the spring, and there were hints they lingered in fall camp. However, West Virginia is clearly the more talented team, and the Mountaineers should be able to overcome mistakes for most of the game.

Defensive coordinator Zac Alley is itching to see what he has on his side of the ball, and he’s going to throw a lot at the Colonials' offense to cause some turnovers to give Rodriguez’s offense short field to work.

It is a little unsettling that none of the quarterbacks separated themselves from the pack, although it was expected, and Rodriguez says the room is deep.

Excitement has been building since dynamic junior running back Jahiem White decided to remain in Morgantown and seems to be a perfect fit for Rodriguez’s offense, and he may just strike first to give the team early confidence.

West Virginia likely gets off to a slow start, but I suspect Nicco Marchiol and Jaylen Henderson will provide a 1-2 punch through the air and the ground to get the offense rolling. Mountaineers cruise 48-13.

