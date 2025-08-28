Deion Sanders or WVU? Pacman Jones Reveals Who He's Siding with in Early November Matchup
West Virginia fans are excited for the return of Rich Rodriguez, but former Mountaineer Adam "Pacman" Jones may be happier than everyone that the prodigal son is back.
He has talked extensively over the last few months about the relationship that he has with Rich Rod and how thankful he is for everything coach helped him with during his time in Morgantown and after.
“I came from an inner city place that was down in Atlanta," he opened on his show Politely Raw, "Don’t worry about what you’re getting or how you’re getting it or what you’re doing. You need a guy. And I know a lot of coaches, a lot. But this is one of them right here. If you want your life changed, and you think you’re a dog, and you’ve got any ability or any will to work hard, you might want to go and talk to Rich Rod because I’m telling you, he changed my life. He might could change yours.”
What you may not know is that Pacman also has a very special connection to Colorado head coach Deion Sanders and considers him a father figure.
“This is my son right here," Sanders said of Jones at the Super Bowl two years ago. "We met in a hotel in Atlanta. He was going through it, and we haven’t departed since then. And I love him to life. And if I keep talking about meeting him, he’s going to make me cry. He knows when it comes to him, I’m soft. This is my guy. I love him, too.”
Earlier this week, Rodriguez appeared on Pacman's show, and the co-host, Evan Rosenblum, asked Pacman which side he'll be pulling for when Deion and the Colorado Buffaloes come to Morgantown later this season on November 8th.
“It’s two of my dads. It’s Rich and Deion. F*** Colorado on that day. What you talking about? I’m going to be on West Virginia’s sideline with a big a** WVU shirt on, my boy. That ain’t even a question."
