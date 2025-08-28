The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Robert Morris Preview + Prediction
Ah, yes. At last, football season is finally here. And in West Virginia, it would be impossible to have more excitement entering the season as Mountaineer fans are beaming with optimism in Rich Rodriguez's return to Morgantown.
With the return of football, we have the return of The Walk Thru Game Day Show with me and former West Virginia running back Eugene Napoleon.
On today's episode, we open with the story that can't be talked about enough — Rich Rod's return. Even several months after it happened, it's still something that's hard to believe and will probably remain as such until everyone sees him on the sideline on Saturday. Even then, it will seem a bit odd.
Can he do it again, though? Can he put West Virginia back on the national map? We discuss that possibility, and Eugene reveals a timeline for which he thinks it will take to get this ship turned around.
New on this year's show is a segment called "Napoleon's Dynamite." Each week, Eugene will predict one Mountaineer player to have a monster game, putting up big-time numbers. For his inaugural pick, he went with running back Jahiem White.
Because of this being a game against an FCS opponent, we don't really go deep into the weeds of breaking down the matchup, but we do lay out some benchmarks for West Virginia to hit, along with some of the things we have our eyes on.
To round out the show, as always, we make our picks for the week. To kick off our new year of pick'ems, we predict Texas at Ohio State, Alabama at Florida State, LSU at Clemson, Notre Dame at Miami, and Robert Morris at West Virginia.
If you haven't yet, please go over to our YouTube page, West Virginia On SI (@SI_WVU), and subscribe. You'll get a notification the second a new episode of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru GameDay Show, or Mountaineer Postgame drops.
Football season show schedule:
Between The Eers: Sundays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays
The Walk Thru GameDay Show: Thursdays
Mountaineer Postgame: Immediately after the game
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Score Predictions for West Virginia vs. Robert Morris
Spread Predictions for West Virginia's Season Opener vs. Robert Morris
An Updated Breakdown of WVU’s Football Schedules Through the 2032 Season
WVU Defense Has Surprised Zac Alley by Exceeding Some Early Expectations
Updated ESPN Analytics Give Robert Morris a Small Boost, WVU Still a Near Lock