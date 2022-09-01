Skip to main content

How to Watch, Listen, & Receive LIVE Updates of WVU at Pitt

Getting you set for the Mountaineers' clash with the Panthers.

For full coverage of today's game, please read the following information.

West Virginia Mountaineers (0-0) vs No. 17 Pitt Panthers (0-0)

Where: Acrisure Stadium (Pittsburgh, PA)

Kickoff: Approx. 7 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC

Stream: fuboTV

Listen: Mountaineer Sports Network from Learfield IMG College, wvusports.com

LIVE Updates: Follow Christopher Hall (@WVHallbilly) and Julia Mellett (@JuliaMellett) on Twitter.

You can follow us for future coverage by liking us on Facebook & following us Twitter:

Facebook - @WVUonSI

Twitter - @SI_WVU and Schuyler Callihan at @Callihan_.

