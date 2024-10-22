College Football 25 Simulation: WVU vs. Arizona
We're back at it for another week of College Football 25 simulating West Virginia's next football game. This stuff doesn't disappoint.
Another absolutely unexpected whacky finish where the Mountaineers come back to win it late 21-20 after trailing 17-0 in the first half. At this point, WVU fans will take a win in any way they can get it.
Full gameplay of the simulation can be seen at the top of this page.
Below is a breakdown of the passing, rushing, and receiving totals for individual players along with a breakdown of how the scoring went in case you don't feel like watching the entire game. Through the first six weeks of the season, these simulations have a 4-3 record.
Scoring Breakdown
(ARIZ) Noah Fifita 19-yard TD pass to Tetairoa McMillan - 5:34 in 1ST QTR; UA 7-0
(ARIZ) Tyler Loop 21-yard field goal - 7:08 in 2ND QTR; UA 10-0
(ARIZ) Noah Fifita 88-yard TD pass to Tetairoa McMillan - 4:05 in 2ND QTR; 17-0
(WVU) Garrett Greene 14-yard TD pass to Rodney Gallagher III - 1:04 in 2ND QTR; UA 17-7
(WVU): Garrett Greene 1-yard TD run - 7:13 in 4TH QTR; UA 17-14
(ARIZ): Tyler Loop 28-yard field goal - 1:47 in 4TH QTR: UA 20-14
(WVU) Garrett Greene 13-yard TD pass to Jahiem White - 0:39 in 4TH QTR; WVU 21-20
Passing
Garrett Greene (WVU): 17/22 for 218 yards, 2 TDs
Noah Fifita (ARIZ): 15/20 for 266 yards, 2 TDs
Rushing
Jahiem White (WVU): 16 carries for 50 yards
Jacory Croskey-Merritt (ARIZ): 15 carries for 108 yards
Garrett Greene (WVU): 5 carries for 30 yards, TD
CJ Donaldson (WVU): 2 carries for 6 yards
Receiving
Tetairoa McMillan (ARIZ): 6 receptions for 156 yards and 2 TDs
Reymello Murphy (ARIZ): 5 receptions for 56 yards
Rodney Gallagher III (WVU) 3 receptions for 45 yards, TD
Jahiem White (WVU): 3 receptions for 53 yard, TD
Justin Robinson (WVU): 3 receptions for 33 yards
Preston Fox (WVU): 3 receptions for 29 yards
Keyan Burnett (ARIZ): 2 receptions for 28 yards
Montana Lemonious-Craig (ARIZ): 2 receptions for 26 yards
Kole Taylor (WVU): 2 receptions for 15 yards
Jaden Bray (WVU): 1 reception for 18 yards
Treylan Davis (WVU): 1 reception for 18 yards
Hudson Clement (WVU): 1 reception for 7 yards
2024 simulated results tracker
vs. Penn State L 15-21
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 45-0
at Pitt W 21-17
vs. Kansas W 35-31
at Oklahoma State L 17-20 (OT)
vs. Iowa State W 24-10
vs. Kansas State L 17-23 (OT)
at Arizona W 21-20
at Cincinnati
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech
2024 actual results
vs. Penn State L 12-34
vs. FCS East (Albany) W 49-14
at Pitt L 34-38
vs. Kansas W 32-28
at Oklahoma State W 38-14
vs. Iowa State L 16-28
vs. Kansas State L 18-45
at Arizona
at Cincinnati
vs. Baylor
vs. UCF
at Texas Tech
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Between The Eers: What is Wrong with Garrett Greene?
WVU Alums Dante Stills, Kyzir White Show Out on Monday Night Football
Bowl Projections for West Virginia Entering Week 9