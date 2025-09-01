Mountaineers Now

How to Watch West Virginia vs. Ohio: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds

Information for this week's Mountaineer football game.

Schuyler Callihan

West Virginia University football 2025
West Virginia University football 2025 / Christopher Hall – West Virginia on SI
Game Information

Current Records: West Virginia (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Ohio (0-1, 0-0 MAC)

Date/Time: Saturday, September 6th, 4 p.m. EST

Where: Athens, OH - Peden Stadium (24,000)

TV/Streaming: ESPNU

Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA

Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)

Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7

Bluefield: 104.5

Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)

Chester, VA: 92.7

Chester, PA: 103.3

Clarksburg: 104.9

Colliers: 94.9

Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)

Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)

Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)

Gocchland, VA: 100.5

Hinton: 102.3

Huntington: 102.3

Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1

Kingwood: 96.7

Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)

Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)

Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7

Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)

Mullens: 92.7

New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5

Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)

Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)

Philadelphia: 740 (AM)

Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)

Ronceverte: 103.1

Ripley: 98.3

Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)

St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)

Summersville: 92.5

Sutton: 1490 (AM)

Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1

Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5

Sutton/Summersville: 97.1

Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)

Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)

Series History:

This will be the 18th time that the Mountaineers and Bobcats have met, with West Virginia holding a 12-5 edge in the series. WVU has won four straight and has dominated the scoreboard in the modern era, outscoring Ohio 136-9 in the four games played since 1983. The last time Ohio won came back in 1949, a game that took place in Athens, which also happens to be the last time the two have played there.

Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook

West Virginia is currently. a 3.5-point favorite with the over/under sitting at 59.5. The Mountaineers covered a 38.5-point spread in the 45-3 win over Robert Morris last week, while Ohio covered as 15.5-point dogs in a 34-31 loss to Rutgers.

Odds Disclaimer

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Published
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

