How to Watch West Virginia vs. Ohio: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Ohio (0-1, 0-0 MAC)
Date/Time: Saturday, September 6th, 4 p.m. EST
Where: Athens, OH - Peden Stadium (24,000)
TV/Streaming: ESPNU
Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Series History:
This will be the 18th time that the Mountaineers and Bobcats have met, with West Virginia holding a 12-5 edge in the series. WVU has won four straight and has dominated the scoreboard in the modern era, outscoring Ohio 136-9 in the four games played since 1983. The last time Ohio won came back in 1949, a game that took place in Athens, which also happens to be the last time the two have played there.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
West Virginia is currently. a 3.5-point favorite with the over/under sitting at 59.5. The Mountaineers covered a 38.5-point spread in the 45-3 win over Robert Morris last week, while Ohio covered as 15.5-point dogs in a 34-31 loss to Rutgers.
