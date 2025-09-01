Let’s Pump the Brakes on These Three WVU Overreactions From the Opener
As always, there's a slew of overreactions from the season-opener, and this one was no different in West Virginia's 45-3 win over Robert Morris. Here are the three overreactions I've seen the most on social media that I'll throw some water on.
The 10-3 halftime score
Look, I get it. Everyone would have liked to see this game be a laugher by halftime, and it would have been had it not been for the three fumbles lost. There was not one moment in that first half where I thought, oh boy, Robert Morris really has a chance here. Yes, it was a one-score game, but they weren't threatening to pull off an upset. When you turn it over three times, combined with RMU milking the clock, the opportunities to score shrink significantly. You saw what happened in the second half when they took good care of the football.
Nicco Marchiol owning the QB reps
Marchiol played exceptionally well in the opener, completing 17-of-20 pass attempts for 224 yards and adding another 56 yards with his legs. He is the starter. No doubt about that. However, I do honestly believe we will see Jaylen Henderson more moving forward.
Is it going to be 50/50? No, absolutely not. But to think that Marchiol is going to take 100% of the snaps from here on out is rather bold. As much as Rich Rod likes to run his quarterbacks, Henderson's going to need to play. Marchiol will continue dominating the reps, but Henderson will see more time. Rodriguez even admitted that had things gone as they were supposed to in the first half, he and the other quarterbacks would have been in the game much earlier.
Offensive line not being dominant
This is the one thing most fans point to as a major concern. I can't blame you for being concerned about the group because you should be. There's very little experience along that starting unit, but at the same time, it was never going to be a polished product in Week 1, even against Robert Morris. This one is a fine line to walk, in my opinion. Be concerned? Sure. Beating the panic button to death because they didn't dominate an FCS front? Probably a little too premature.
