WVU’s Margin for Error Just Vanished and Ohio Is Ready to Pounce
Typically, the biggest improvement you'll see from a college football team is between Week 1 and Week 2. Beyond that, you'll see steady progress, but not quite the jump that you'll see in the first two games. With this West Virginia squad that houses over 80 new players, I'm not sure if Week 1 to Week 2 will be the biggest jump. A more appropriate way to look at it is from Week 1 to Week 4.
That being said, the Mountaineers have A TON of things to clean up before they make the short trek over the border to Athens to take on a feisty Ohio Bobcats team, who just took Rutgers down to the wire.
What exactly are the areas WVU needs to shore up?
“The self-inflicted mistakes, we’ve got to fix in like a day. Fix it by tomorrow," Rich Rodriguez said in his postgame press conference on Saturday. "We’re going to play a very tough Ohio team on the road. It’s going to be a very uncomfortable situation. I think a lot of guys got experience for the first time in our system, which is a good thing. They needed this, and then we get better from it. They (Ohio) almost won that game against a pretty good Rutgers team. They’ll get our guys’ attention. We've got to work on us first, and then we’ll be into Ohio tomorrow night.”
Nine times WVU committed a penalty on Saturday. Nine. That's way too many for Rodriguez's liking, and if that trend continues, it's going to be an uphill climb. Three of those were holds, and mixed in were some false starts. Those are drive killers, especially for an offense that tries to wear you down with tempo. If you get in your own way, how can you effectively impact the defense's conditioning? The answer is simple: you can't.
The fumbles are also an obvious issue. Four in the first half, three of them being lost. Putting the ball on the carpet that many times against Ohio or any other opponent on West Virginia's schedule is going to make it extremely difficult to recover from, and Rodriguez admitted that. As I stated in the postgame show on Saturday, I think this is an easy fix. It's a much easier issue to address than getting guys to be a willing runner or to nail down timing in the pass game or to fly to the ball and make a tackle. Holding the ball tighter and closer to the body is something that can be addressed and fixed right away.
I'm not going to act like Ohio is Ohio State here, and that West Virginia has to play a perfect game to win the game, but they can't afford to make a habit out of the self-inflicted mistakes. Ohio has a good football team, and if you let them hang around, they'll make you pay.
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
Behind the Curtain on Gameday, Zac Alley is 'Buttoned Up' and 'As Advertised'
The Scotty Fox Era Is Nowhere Near Starting at WVU, but It Already Has Buzz
Marchiol Showed Up but WVU Fans Should Expect to See More of Henderson
Let’s Pump the Brakes on These Three WVU Overreactions From the Opener
MAILBAG: QB Platoon, RB2, Robinson's Situation, Gallagher's Role, Concerns + More