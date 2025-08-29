How to Watch West Virginia vs. Robert Morris: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds
Just one sleep away. That's all that stands between Rich Rodriguez and his West Virginia Mountaineers from kicking off the season against Robert Morris on Saturday.
The Mountaineers are a perfect 24-0 all-time against FCS opponents, while the Colonials are 0-6 versus FBS teams. Assuming history repeats itself, West Virginia will open up the season by giving Rich Rod his 62nd win as a Mountaineer head coach, which would tie him with Dana Holgorsen for second all-time in program history.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (0-0, 0-0 Big 12) vs. Robert Morris (0-0, 0-0 NEC)
Date/Time: Saturday, August 30th, 2 p.m. EST
Where: Morgantown, WV - Milan Puskar Stadium (60,000)
Commentators: Play-by-Play: Brian Custer Analyst: Max Starks
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Beckley: 97.9 or 100.7
Bluefield: 104.5
Charleston: 100.9, 1300 (AM), 1340 (AM), or 1410 (AM)
Chester, VA: 92.7
Chester, PA: 103.3
Clarksburg: 104.9
Colliers: 94.9
Cumberland, MD: 100.1, 1230 (AM), or 1390 (AM)
Fairmont: 94.3 or 920 (AM)
Fisher: 101.7, 103.7, OR 690 (AM)
Gocchland, VA: 100.5
Hinton: 102.3
Huntington: 102.3
Keyser: 1390 (AM) or 100.1
Kingwood: 96.7
Logan: 101.9 or 1290 (AM)
Martinsburg: 106.5 or 740 (AM)
Morgantown: 100.9 OR 95.7
Moundsville: 97.7 or 1370 (AM)
Mullens: 92.7
New Martinsville: 93.1 or 99.5
Parkersburg: 94.7, 103.1, or 1050 (AM)
Pittsburgh: 98.7, 910 (AM),107.5, or 1480 (AM)
Philadelphia: 740 (AM)
Richmond, VA: 107.7 or 820 (AM)
Ronceverte: 103.1
Ripley: 98.3
Spencer: 104.7 or 1400 (AM)
St. Mary’s: 92.9 or 630 (AM)
Summersville: 92.5
Sutton: 1490 (AM)
Sutton/Craigsville: 92.1
Sutton/Gassaway/Flatwoods: 96.5
Sutton/Summersville: 97.1
Weirton: 94.9 or 1430 (AM)
Wheeling: 98.1 or 1600 (AM)
Series History:
This will be the first-ever meeting between West Virginia and Robert Morris. The two will meet again in Morgantown on September 15th, 2029.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
West Virginia is currently favored by 38.5 points, with the over/under sitting at 55.5.
