WVU Announces Season Ticket Record, Backyard Brawl Officially Sold Out
Is there some big event taking place in Morgantown, West Virginia, on September 13th? Oh yeah, there is. The 108th edition of the Backyard Brawl and the university announced on Thursday afternoon that it is officially sold out.
There's always a lot of excitement and energy surrounding the Pitt game, but this year, it's more personal than usual because of Rich Rodriguez's return. The last game Rich Rod coached as the Mountaineers' head coach was against the Panthers on that dreadful December night in 2007, which knocked WVU out of the national championship game, falling 13-9. Life has a funny way of playing out sometimes, and it just so happens that this year's game against Pitt falls on September 13th — 9/13.
This is a true full circle moment and a shot at redemption for Rodriguez and the Mountaineers.
To further prove the level of buy-in from West Virginia fans this offseason, the university also announced that they have sold its full allotment for season tickets (33,634), which happens to be the most sold for a season since joining the Big 12 in 2012.
Back in the winter, Rodriguez spoke to fans during the Backyard Brawl at the WVU Coliseum, pushing for fans to buy season tickets.
“I’m not sure what the record is for season tickets, but I’m damn sure we can break it this year. I know there’s a lot of pride in West Virginia athletics, West Virginia University, and particularly, West Virginia football. Our fans have a lot of pride. I can assure you every day this staff, these players will work as hard as we can so you can be proud of our football team every day, but especially on gameday."
Per the official release,
"Single-game tickets for all remaining home games and West Virginia's road contests at Ohio, Kansas, BYU, UCF, Houston and Arizona State also are available. CLICK HERE to purchase home game tickets. CLICK HERE to purchase away game tickets.
"Fans still looking to purchase single game tickets for the Backyard Brawl matchup with Pitt are reminded to visit SeatGeek.com, the official fan-to-fan marketplace of WVU Athletics, for potential availability."
WVU football 2025 home schedule
8/30 vs. Robert Morris
9/13 vs. Pitt
9/27 vs. Utah
10/15 vs. TCU
11/8 vs. Colorado
11/29 vs. Texas Tech
