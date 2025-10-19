How to Watch West Virginia vs. TCU: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds
For the first time in nearly a month, West Virginia will return to Mountaineer Field as they get ready to host the TCU Horned Frogs for the annual Coal Rush game.
Game Information
Current Records: West Virginia (2-5, 0-4 Big 12) vs. TCU (5-2, 2-2 Big 12)
Date/Time: Saturday, October 25th, 6 p.m. EST
Where: Morgantown, WV — Milan Puskar Stadium (60,000)
TV/Streaming: ESPN+
Commentators: Play-by-Play: TBA Analyst: TBA
Radio: Mountaineers Sports Network (Radio affiliates and frequency listed below)
Series History:
West Virginia has the edge, leading 8-5, including winning five of the past six meetings. The two schools did not meet last season, which marked the first time since they each joined the league in 2012 that they did not play one another. Two years ago, WVU won in Fort Worth, 24-21, in large part to blocking a pair of field goals.
Odds via FanDuel Sportsbook
TCU, as expected, is a huge favorite in this year's game, favored by 14.5. As we get closer to kickoff, you can expect that number to continue to climb, considering how poorly West Virginia has fared in Big 12 play. The over/under opened at 55.5.
