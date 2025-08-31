Mountaineers Now

How West Virginia's 33 Transfers Did at Their New Schools in Week 1

A look at familiar faces in new places.

Schuyler Callihan

Ohio State Buckeyes running back CJ Donaldson (12) runs through Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Ohio State won 14-7.
Ohio State Buckeyes running back CJ Donaldson (12) runs through Texas Longhorns linebacker Anthony Hill Jr. (0) during the second half of the NCAA football game at Ohio Stadium on Aug. 30, 2025. Ohio State won 14-7. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

West Virginia's roster underwent a ton of change this offseason, of course, which included 33 scholarship players exiting via the transfer portal. Here's how each of those players performed in Week 1 with their new team.

QB Ryder Burton  —-> UAB

DNP vs. Alabama State

RB CJ Donaldson —-> Ohio State

19 carries, 67 yards, TD vs. Texas - led team in rushing

RB Traevon Dunbar —-> South Alabama

2 carries, 7 yards vs. Morgan State

RB Jaylen Anderson —-> South Dakota

DNP vs. Iowa State

WR Brandon Rehmann —-> Delaware

1 reception, 7 yards vs. Delaware State

WR Traylon Ray —-> Ole Miss

No stats recorded in win over Georgia State

WR Hudson Clement —-> Illinois

1 catch, 5 yards vs. Western Illinois

WR Ric’Darious Farmer —-> UCF

No stats recorded vs. Jacksonville State

WR TJ Johnson —-> Southern Miss

1 catch, 7 yards vs. Mississippi State

TE Will Dixon —-> Rhode Island

No stats vs. Campbell

OL Tomas Rimac —-> Virginia Tech

Expected to start at LG vs. South Carolina today at 3 p.m.

OL Kyle Altuner —-> Virginia Tech

Expected to start at C vs. South Carolina today at 3 p.m.

OL Johnny Williams —-> Missouri

Played with second unit vs. Central Arkansas

OL Justin Terry —-> Ohio State

DNP vs. Texas, not listed in three-deep

OL Sullivan Weidman —-> UMass

Started at LG vs. Temple

OL Lucas Austin —-> Virginia Tech

Expected to back up Tomas Rimac at LG today vs. South Carolina

TE Jack Sammarco —-> Alabama

No stats recorded vs. Florida State - not listed in three-deep

DL Makai Byerson —-> Boston College

No stats vs. Fordham, not listed in two-deep

DL Elijah Kinsler —-> Southern Miss

No stats vs. Mississippi State, not listed in three-deep

EDGE Obinna Onwuka —-> Coastal Carolina

No stats vs. Virginia, not listed in two-deep

EDGE Oryend Fisher —-> UTEP

No stats vs. Utah State, not listed in three-deep

LB Josiah Trotter —-> Missouri

8 tackles (led team), 1 tackle for loss vs. Central Arkansas

LB Trey Lathan —-> Kansas

4 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss vs. Wagner

LB Rickey Williams —-> Toledo

No stats vs. Kentucky, third on depth chart

CB TJ Crandall —-> Oregon State

No stats vs. Cal, not listed in three-deep

CB Ayden Garnes —-> Arizona

Three tackles, one pass defended vs. Hawai'i

CB Jordan Jackson —-> Gardner-Webb

1 tackle vs. Western Carolina

CB Chris Henry —-> Coastal Carolina

No stats vs. Virginia, not listed in two-deep

CB Key’on Washington —-> Bowling Green

4 tackles vs. Lafayette

DB Raleigh Collins III —-> New Hampshire

1 INT vs. NC Central

S Jaheem Joseph —-> UNLV

3 tackles vs. Sam Houston

S Josiah Jackson —-> Garden City CC

Stats not listed.

S Aden Tagaloa-Nelson —-> Eastern Kentucky

5 tackles vs. Louisville

