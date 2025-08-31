How West Virginia's 33 Transfers Did at Their New Schools in Week 1
West Virginia's roster underwent a ton of change this offseason, of course, which included 33 scholarship players exiting via the transfer portal. Here's how each of those players performed in Week 1 with their new team.
QB Ryder Burton —-> UAB
DNP vs. Alabama State
RB CJ Donaldson —-> Ohio State
19 carries, 67 yards, TD vs. Texas - led team in rushing
RB Traevon Dunbar —-> South Alabama
2 carries, 7 yards vs. Morgan State
RB Jaylen Anderson —-> South Dakota
DNP vs. Iowa State
WR Brandon Rehmann —-> Delaware
1 reception, 7 yards vs. Delaware State
WR Traylon Ray —-> Ole Miss
No stats recorded in win over Georgia State
WR Hudson Clement —-> Illinois
1 catch, 5 yards vs. Western Illinois
WR Ric’Darious Farmer —-> UCF
No stats recorded vs. Jacksonville State
WR TJ Johnson —-> Southern Miss
1 catch, 7 yards vs. Mississippi State
TE Will Dixon —-> Rhode Island
No stats vs. Campbell
OL Tomas Rimac —-> Virginia Tech
Expected to start at LG vs. South Carolina today at 3 p.m.
OL Kyle Altuner —-> Virginia Tech
Expected to start at C vs. South Carolina today at 3 p.m.
OL Johnny Williams —-> Missouri
Played with second unit vs. Central Arkansas
OL Justin Terry —-> Ohio State
DNP vs. Texas, not listed in three-deep
OL Sullivan Weidman —-> UMass
Started at LG vs. Temple
OL Lucas Austin —-> Virginia Tech
Expected to back up Tomas Rimac at LG today vs. South Carolina
TE Jack Sammarco —-> Alabama
No stats recorded vs. Florida State - not listed in three-deep
DL Makai Byerson —-> Boston College
No stats vs. Fordham, not listed in two-deep
DL Elijah Kinsler —-> Southern Miss
No stats vs. Mississippi State, not listed in three-deep
EDGE Obinna Onwuka —-> Coastal Carolina
No stats vs. Virginia, not listed in two-deep
EDGE Oryend Fisher —-> UTEP
No stats vs. Utah State, not listed in three-deep
LB Josiah Trotter —-> Missouri
8 tackles (led team), 1 tackle for loss vs. Central Arkansas
LB Trey Lathan —-> Kansas
4 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss vs. Wagner
LB Rickey Williams —-> Toledo
No stats vs. Kentucky, third on depth chart
CB TJ Crandall —-> Oregon State
No stats vs. Cal, not listed in three-deep
CB Ayden Garnes —-> Arizona
Three tackles, one pass defended vs. Hawai'i
CB Jordan Jackson —-> Gardner-Webb
1 tackle vs. Western Carolina
CB Chris Henry —-> Coastal Carolina
No stats vs. Virginia, not listed in two-deep
CB Key’on Washington —-> Bowling Green
4 tackles vs. Lafayette
DB Raleigh Collins III —-> New Hampshire
1 INT vs. NC Central
S Jaheem Joseph —-> UNLV
3 tackles vs. Sam Houston
S Josiah Jackson —-> Garden City CC
Stats not listed.
S Aden Tagaloa-Nelson —-> Eastern Kentucky
5 tackles vs. Louisville
