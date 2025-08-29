Phil Steele Says Rich Rodriguez Will Outshine Belichick and Frost in the Long Run
Rich Rodriguez, Bill Belichick, and Scott Frost.
Those are the three most talked about coaching hires in college football this offseason, with Rodriguez and Frost returning to the place they had the most success and were in the national conversation, and of course, Belichick making the move to college after several years of sustained success in the NFL.
Who will have the most success in 2025? What about who will have their program turned around (for good) the fastest? I asked those two questions to college football guru Phil Steele on this morning's episode of In the Gun.
“This year, I’m going to go with North Carolina because of the schedule. And I think North Carolina can actually have an eight, nine, ten-win season this year. West Virginia and UCF are in a little bit of rebuilding mode. But as far as turning the program around overall, I’m going to go with Rich Rod. We don’t know how long Belichick is going to be at North Carolina, and Rich Rod is going to bring in the players. I love what he did at Jacksonville State. He’s back at West Virginia, where he did magic, and I think Rich Rod is the one — let’s say three years from now, West Virginia will have the best record (of the three). This year, North Carolina, but three years from now, I’m going to go with West Virginia.”
I then asked Phil if he believes West Virginia can get back in the national spotlight again under Rich and Mountaineer fans will love his answer.
“Oh, absolutely. Especially in the Big 12. We proved that last year. I mean, what does it take to win the Big 12? You can go from last to first in a heartbeat. The Big 12 is so balanced. Win your close games and boom, you’re right there. Not this year. This year, I think the schedule is too tough. There’s way too much turnover. But once Rich Rod gets this thing rolling, yeah, they’re a Big 12 title contender on a yearly basis.”
MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI
WVU Stat Predictions: Breaking Down the QBs and Jahiem White vs Robert Morris
Ohio Just Gave WVU a Big Warning Sign in Their Thriller vs Rutgers
How to Watch West Virginia vs. Robert Morris: Kickoff time, TV Channel, and Odds
West Virginia Uniform Combo for the Season Opener Has Been Revealed
WVU Announces Season Ticket Record, Backyard Brawl Officially Sold Out