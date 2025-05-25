How Will WVU Replace Kole Taylor? Examining the Mountaineers' Tight End Options
Kole Taylor was an extremely productive receiving tight end for West Virginia over the past two seasons, and the new coaching staff will be tasked with filling his void.
Yes, the style of offense Rich Rodriguez runs is much different from the one Neal Brown had in place, but the tight ends will remain heavily involved. This isn't the same offense that Rich Rod had in his first tenure in Morgantown, where tight ends were essentially a non-factor.
So, what options do the Mountaineers have?
Grayson Barnes - 6'5", 225 lbs (R-Sr.)
Barnes will likely be the Mountaineers' top receiving option at the position, hauling in 54 passes for 760 yards and nine touchdowns over the past two seasons at Northern Illinois. In two seasons at American River College, he caught 61 passes for 907 yards and five scores.
Jacob Barrick - 6'3", 226 lbs (Sr.)
Barrick had just six catches to his name (70 yards) a year ago, but he can help out in the passing game if needed. He'll be used primarily as a blocker, much like Treylan Davis was over the last handful of years.
Greg Genross - 6'6", 231 lbs (R-Sr.)
Genross is a freakish athlete who has good range and speed. He didn't see much time in year one in Morgantown due to not having the strength needed, plus he had Davis and Taylor in front of him. His performance in fall camp will determine how much he sees the field in 2025.
Ryan Ward - 6'4", 240 lbs (R-Fr.)
The North Carolina transfer may not see a ton of playing time in year one, but could easily develop into a top-two option by 2026. During his time at Rutherford High School (New Jersey), Ward logged 85 receptions for 1,823 yards and 27 touchdowns.
Noah Braham - 6'3", 244 lbs (R-So.)
The son of WVU legend Rich Braham is back with the program after briefly entering the transfer portal in the spring. He'll have his work cut out for him to make any sort of impact on offense this fall, but he could certainly be in line to contribute on special teams.
