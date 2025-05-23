Ranking Every Game on West Virginia's 2025 Schedule by Difficulty
We are under 100 days from the start of the 2025 West Virginia football season, also marking the official return of head coach Rich Rodriguez.
The dates and opponents are known for this year's slate, while TV networks and start times will be announced at a later date.
So, what is the easiest game on WVU's schedule? The toughest? I ranked all twelve matchups from easiest to toughest.
12. vs. Robert Morris (Aug. 30)
No disrespect to RMU here, but there's literally no other spot for them on this list. West Virginia has never lost to an FCS opponent, and even in year one under a new staff, I don't expect that to change. No sweat here.
11. at Ohio (Sept. 6)
Although this is ranked 11th, this is a pretty tricky game. WVU could very easily start thinking ahead to the Backyard Brawl and not take this game very seriously. Ohio will give them a run for their money, but when you compare them to the rest of the opponents, they, too, can't be placed any higher.
10. at UCF (Oct. 18)
Diving into the Big 12 portion of the schedule now, and the easiest league game, in my opinion, is on the road at UCF. Winning on the road isn't easy, but the Knights are in a major rebuild and will likely finish in the basement of the conference. Plus, WVU will be coming off extended rest by playing BYU on a Friday and having a bye week coming into this one.
9. vs. Colorado (Nov. 8)
Coach Prime has to find a way to replace his son, Shedeur, along with dynamic weapons, Travis Hunter, and Jimmy Horn Jr. By the time they come to Morgantown, they'll have some things figured out, but the drop-off from last season will be real.
8. at Houston (Nov. 1)
The Cougars should take a small step in the right direction in year two under Willie Fritz. This is a multi-year rebuild, however, and Houston has a long way to go before becoming truly competitive in the league.
7. vs. Utah (Sept. 27)
I'll be honest, I had a hard time figuring out where to place this game. Utah had an extremely disappointing season in 2024, but I can't imagine the Utes not bouncing back in 2025. They have a new play-caller (Jason Beck) and quarterback (Devon Dampier) coming over from New Mexico, which should get their horrendous offense back to respectable levels.
6. vs. TCU (Oct. 25)
If this game were on the road, I'd have it a tad higher on the list. The Horned Frogs are my dark horse to win the Big 12 this year, mainly because of the potential of QB Josh Hoover. Fortunately, the Mountaineers get this one at home.
5. at Kansas (Sept. 20)
It was a down year for Jalon Daniels and the Jayhawks, but they have the talent to get back on track and be in that second tier of teams in the Big 12. After playing their home games at Arrowhead last season due to stadium renovations, Kansas will have WVU as its home opener for Big 12 play. It should be a pretty KU basketball-like environment.
4. vs. Pitt (9.13)
It's the Backyard Brawl. I don't care how good or bad Pitt is expected to be. There will be an immense amount of pressure on Rodriguez and West Virginia to win this one, as there always is, but especially because it's at home. You can't let your rival beat you at your own place. Plus, do you think WVU forgot about how last year's game ended? Sure, many of those guys are gone, but there are still a few who stuck around and have this game circled. And you know Rid Rod doesn't want to lose to Pitt in his first game back...on 9/13. The pressure for this game is what makes it higher than it should be.
3. vs. Texas Tech (Nov. 29)
This may finally be the year the Red Raiders break through and contend for a Big 12 championship, and then some. They bring some key playmakers back and spent a ton of money in the portal to help improve their defense. This is without question the toughest home game on WVU's schedule.
2. at BYU (Oct. 3)
I nearly put Texas Tech here at the two spot, but with that game being at home and this being on a Friday night in Provo, I had no choice but to order it this way. The Cougars are looking to build off a special 2024 season and should once again be in contention for a spot in Dallas. If WVU wins this game, then look out.
1. at Arizona State (Nov. 15)
The reigning Big 12 champs...in Tempe...in November. I'm sure Rich Rodriguez sent the nice schedule-makers at the Big 12 offices a beautifully written thank-you card and a bouquet from Edible Arrangements for this. When ASU is winning, that place can get rocking. In championship November? That place will be off the charts. Yikes.
