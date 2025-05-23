Mountaineers Now

Ranking Every Game on West Virginia's 2025 Schedule by Difficulty

Breaking down the Mountaineers' schedule this fall.

Schuyler Callihan

Nov 23, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the UCF Knights during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Morgantown, West Virginia, USA; West Virginia Mountaineers running back Jahiem White (1) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the UCF Knights during the first quarter at Mountaineer Field at Milan Puskar Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images / Ben Queen-Imagn Images
In this story:

We are under 100 days from the start of the 2025 West Virginia football season, also marking the official return of head coach Rich Rodriguez.

The dates and opponents are known for this year's slate, while TV networks and start times will be announced at a later date.

So, what is the easiest game on WVU's schedule? The toughest? I ranked all twelve matchups from easiest to toughest.

12. vs. Robert Morris (Aug. 30)

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Sep 2, 2023; Colorado Springs, Colorado, USA; Robert Morris Colonials quarterback Anthony Chiccitt (16) looks to hand the ball off to defensive back Dakarai Cabell (7) in the third quarter against the Air Force Falcons at Falcon Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

No disrespect to RMU here, but there's literally no other spot for them on this list. West Virginia has never lost to an FCS opponent, and even in year one under a new staff, I don't expect that to change. No sweat here.

11. at Ohio (Sept. 6)

Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images
Dec 20, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; Ohio Bobcats quarterback Parker Navarro (13) scores a touchdown against the Jacksonville State Gamecocks in the first quarter at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images / Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Although this is ranked 11th, this is a pretty tricky game. WVU could very easily start thinking ahead to the Backyard Brawl and not take this game very seriously. Ohio will give them a run for their money, but when you compare them to the rest of the opponents, they, too, can't be placed any higher.

10. at UCF (Oct. 18)

Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
UCF Head Football Coach Scott Frost during UCF Spring football practice at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando, Friday, April 11, 2025. / Nigel Cook/News-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Diving into the Big 12 portion of the schedule now, and the easiest league game, in my opinion, is on the road at UCF. Winning on the road isn't easy, but the Knights are in a major rebuild and will likely finish in the basement of the conference. Plus, WVU will be coming off extended rest by playing BYU on a Friday and having a bye week coming into this one.

9. vs. Colorado (Nov. 8)

Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Apr 19, 2025; Boulder, CO, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the spring game at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Coach Prime has to find a way to replace his son, Shedeur, along with dynamic weapons, Travis Hunter, and Jimmy Horn Jr. By the time they come to Morgantown, they'll have some things figured out, but the drop-off from last season will be real.

8. at Houston (Nov. 1)

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Willie Fritz reacts after a Baylor Bears touchdown during the first quarter at TDECU Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The Cougars should take a small step in the right direction in year two under Willie Fritz. This is a multi-year rebuild, however, and Houston has a long way to go before becoming truly competitive in the league.

7. vs. Utah (Sept. 27)

Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Sep 10, 2022; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; A general view of the football helmet worn by the Utah Utes against the Southern Utah Thunderbirds at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images / Rob Gray-Imagn Images

I'll be honest, I had a hard time figuring out where to place this game. Utah had an extremely disappointing season in 2024, but I can't imagine the Utes not bouncing back in 2025. They have a new play-caller (Jason Beck) and quarterback (Devon Dampier) coming over from New Mexico, which should get their horrendous offense back to respectable levels.

6. vs. TCU (Oct. 25)

Tim Heitman-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs quarterback Josh Hoover (10) throws a pass against the Arizona Wildcats in the second quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

If this game were on the road, I'd have it a tad higher on the list. The Horned Frogs are my dark horse to win the Big 12 this year, mainly because of the potential of QB Josh Hoover. Fortunately, the Mountaineers get this one at home.

5. at Kansas (Sept. 20)

Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Nov 23, 2024; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas quarterback Jalon Daniels (6) gets set to take the field during the 1st quarter between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Colorado Buffaloes at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images / Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images

It was a down year for Jalon Daniels and the Jayhawks, but they have the talent to get back on track and be in that second tier of teams in the Big 12. After playing their home games at Arrowhead last season due to stadium renovations, Kansas will have WVU as its home opener for Big 12 play. It should be a pretty KU basketball-like environment.

4. vs. Pitt (9.13)

Nick Tre. Smith-Imagn Images
Nov 16, 2024; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi leads the Panthers out of the tunnel to play the Clemson Tigers at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

It's the Backyard Brawl. I don't care how good or bad Pitt is expected to be. There will be an immense amount of pressure on Rodriguez and West Virginia to win this one, as there always is, but especially because it's at home. You can't let your rival beat you at your own place. Plus, do you think WVU forgot about how last year's game ended? Sure, many of those guys are gone, but there are still a few who stuck around and have this game circled. And you know Rid Rod doesn't want to lose to Pitt in his first game back...on 9/13. The pressure for this game is what makes it higher than it should be.

3. vs. Texas Tech (Nov. 29)

Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images
Nov 30, 2024; Lubbock, Texas, USA; Texas Tech Red Raiders offensive guard Sterling Porcher (79) blocks for quarterback Behren Morton (2) in the second half during the game against the West Virginia Mountaineers at Jones AT&T Stadium and Cody Campbell Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images / Michael C. Johnson-Imagn Images

This may finally be the year the Red Raiders break through and contend for a Big 12 championship, and then some. They bring some key playmakers back and spent a ton of money in the portal to help improve their defense. This is without question the toughest home game on WVU's schedule.

2. at BYU (Oct. 3)

Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 28, 2024; San Antonio, TX, USA; at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

I nearly put Texas Tech here at the two spot, but with that game being at home and this being on a Friday night in Provo, I had no choice but to order it this way. The Cougars are looking to build off a special 2024 season and should once again be in contention for a spot in Dallas. If WVU wins this game, then look out.

1. at Arizona State (Nov. 15)

Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Arizona State head coach Kenny Dillingham talks to his team during the first quarter against Texas of the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025. / Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The reigning Big 12 champs...in Tempe...in November. I'm sure Rich Rodriguez sent the nice schedule-makers at the Big 12 offices a beautifully written thank-you card and a bouquet from Edible Arrangements for this. When ASU is winning, that place can get rocking. In championship November? That place will be off the charts. Yikes.

MORE STORIES FROM WEST VIRGINIA ON SI

The Future West Virginia Star That No One is Talking About...Yet

West Virginia Sits Ahead of 15 Power Four Schools in ESPN's SP+ Rankings

100 Days Away: 100 Reasons to be Excited About WVU Football

When is the Earliest West Virginia Can Get Virginia Tech Back on the Schedule?

Published
Schuyler Callihan
SCHUYLER CALLIHAN

Schuyler Callihan is the publisher of West Virginia On SI and has been a trusted source covering the Mountaineers since 2016. He is the host of Between The Eers, The Walk Thru Game Day Show, and In the Gun Podcast. The Wheeling, WV native moved to Charlotte, North Carolina in 2020 to cover the Charlotte Hornets and Carolina Panthers.

Home/Football