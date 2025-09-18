In the Gun Podcast: Can West Virginia Avoid the Hangover and Beat Kansas?
West Virginia is coming off one of the most memorable wins in recent memory with a stunning come-from-behind overtime win over the Pitt Panthers in the Backyard Brawl. As much as we go on about, the show moves on, just like the season.
Today, Wes Uhler, Jed Drenning, and Owen Schmitt closely examine the Big 12 opener against the Kansas Jayhawks and give you some things to watch out for such as...
Jimmori Robinson's debut
The former AAC Defensive Player of the Year is finally eligible and will add to a pass rush that's already considered among the best in the country, at least in terms of sacks. Zac Alley just adds another tool to his toolbox with his presence.
Left tackle weakness
Kansas left tackle Calvin Clements has been one of the worst offensive linemen in all of Power Four football this season, already allowing nine pressures through just three games. That's the fourth most in major college football.
Tye Edwards
The Mountaineers found an answer last week in the run game with Tye Edwards, who rushed for over 140 yards and three touchdowns. Losing Jahiem White for the season certainly hurts, but if Edwards can consistently do damage in the lead role, WVU's offense may not be in bad shape.
Big 12 picks
Each week, to close out the game preview show, we make our picks for the highest scoring offense in the Big 12, the best scoring defense, the best passing offense, and the best rushing offense.
