The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Kansas Preview + Prediction
It's officially time to turn the page, although everyone, including us, would like to continue talking about West Virginia's win over Pitt in a Backyard Brawl for the ages.
The Mountaineers open up Big 12 Conference play with a tough test against an angry (and rested) Kansas Jayhawk team, which lost to their bitter rival, Missouri, two weeks ago. This will be their first meaningful home game of the season, so it'll be their first time really being able to show off their newly renovated stadium, and they'll be rocking the all black uniforms as well.
Can West Virginia avoid the hangover from the Brawl? How do they do it? Eugene Napoleon and I discuss that on this week's Walk Thru Game Day Show. We also take a deep look inside the matchup on both sides of the ball, give our players to watch, Napoleon's Dynamite, and of course, end the show, as always, with our pick'ems segment.
This week's pick'ems are:
No. 17 Texas Tech at No. 16 Utah, 12 p.m. ET on FOX
No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC
No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS
No. 9 Illinois at No. 19 Indiana, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock
West Virginia at Kansas, 6 p.m. ET on FS1
The Mountaineers and the Jayhawks will kick things off at 6 p.m. ET on FS1.
