The Walk Thru Game Day Show: West Virginia vs. Kansas Preview + Prediction

Schuyler Callihan and Eugene Napoleon discuss West Virginia's Week 4 matchup vs. Kansas.

Preview + Prediction: West Virginia vs. Kansas
It's officially time to turn the page, although everyone, including us, would like to continue talking about West Virginia's win over Pitt in a Backyard Brawl for the ages.

The Mountaineers open up Big 12 Conference play with a tough test against an angry (and rested) Kansas Jayhawk team, which lost to their bitter rival, Missouri, two weeks ago. This will be their first meaningful home game of the season, so it'll be their first time really being able to show off their newly renovated stadium, and they'll be rocking the all black uniforms as well.

Can West Virginia avoid the hangover from the Brawl? How do they do it? Eugene Napoleon and I discuss that on this week's Walk Thru Game Day Show. We also take a deep look inside the matchup on both sides of the ball, give our players to watch, Napoleon's Dynamite, and of course, end the show, as always, with our pick'ems segment.

This week's pick'ems are:

No. 17 Texas Tech at No. 16 Utah, 12 p.m. ET on FOX

No. 22 Auburn at No. 11 Oklahoma, 3:30 p.m. ET on ABC

No. 21 Michigan at Nebraska, 3:30 p.m. ET on CBS

No. 9 Illinois at No. 19 Indiana, 7:30 p.m. ET on NBC/Peacock

West Virginia at Kansas, 6 p.m. ET on FS1

The Mountaineers and the Jayhawks will kick things off at 6 p.m. ET on FS1.

