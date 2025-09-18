Jimmori Robinson Could Feast in WVU Debut Thanks to a Shaky Kansas Offensive Line
This Saturday, West Virginia will finally be able to unleash bandit Jimmori Robinson after having to sit out the first three games of the season, waiting to get clearance from the NCAA that he can play.
The former American Athletic Conference Defensive Player of the Year was expected to make his debut last week against Pitt, but some things with the NCAA got in the way of that, but that's all now officially behind him.
And for Robinson, what a game to come back for. The Mountaineers have already done a pretty good job of applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks and rank second nationally in sacks entering this week. What makes this matchup extremely appealing is that Kansas' offensive line is having some of the same issues the Mountaineers' o-line has had.
Their left tackle in particular, Calvin Clements, has allowed the fourth-most pressures (9) in Power Four football, according to Pro Football Focus. Fortunately for him and the rest of the Jayhawks' offensive line, they have a dynamic dual-threat quarterback in Jalon Daniels who can evade that pressure. Despite being pressured 23 times, Daniels has only been sacked on three occasions so far this season.
Robinson (and others) are salivating over the tape this week, seeing a huge opportunity to make a bunch of plays behind the line of scrimmage. For the Mountaineers to pull off yet another upset, they're going to need to shut down the ground game first, which Robinson can also help out with. If successful, Lance Leipold will be forced to drop Daniels back more than he'd like behind a subpar offensive line, which gives the advantage to West Virginia.
As I mentioned last week, Robinson will almost certainly be on a pitch count. What that number is is anyone's guess. The good news is that Zac Alley can be more strategic with his usage, considering how slow and methodical Kansas' offense likes to operate. It would have been a challenge last week against Pitt's tempo, and a situation could have arisen where he'd be stuck out there for five or six straight plays and get gassed. That's not likely to happen here.
Keep in mind that it is his first game, so it will take some time for him to truly show why he was the most coveted pass rusher in the transfer portal this offseason, but he can still make an impact this Saturday in a limited capacity.
