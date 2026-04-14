Insider Look: Jed Drenning Picks Out Two Possible Hidden Gems on WVU's Roster

With just a couple of practices left in spring ball, we're starting to get an idea as to what this West Virginia football team will look like in year two under Rich Rodriguez.

In our latest episode of the In the Gun podcast, Jed Drenning revealed the two players he believes are hidden gems and aren't getting the type of love and attention they deserve.

Wes King

Dec 30, 2023; Tucson, AZ, USA; Wyoming Cowboys guard Wes King (78) against the Toledo Rockets during the Arizona Bowl at Arizona Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports | Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

"Wes King is a guy that I don’t think is getting enough love. He brings versatility along the interior of the offensive line. He was for the most part at guard at Wyoming, but he’s not limited to just guard. Can also play some center. He offers a lot to that group. Rick Trickett is all about leading them to a mastery of technique. He likes the Swiss Army Knife approach to his personnel, and a guy like Wes King on the interior who is 6’5”, 300+ pounds, he arrives in Morgantown with over 1,700 snaps under his belt.”

In 893 pass snaps, King has not allowed a single sack. That's three seasons where he's kept the quarterback clean in the pocket. During that time, he allowed just 31 pressures and 7 QB hits. Whether he's at guard or center, he'll patch up what was a sore spot on the o-line a year ago — interior leakage.

Andrew Powdrell

UNLV Athletics

“Dude can flat out fly. As they say, runs like a scalded dog. He’s getting reps at that nickel/sam spot where Geimere Latimer is repping there, but he can play elsewhere, too. These guys are both versatile enough that you can move them around. Don’t be surprised if one of those guys is moved around somewhere. They’re both playmaking defensive backs that can get it done in different ways. If he doesn’t start, he’s going to play a lot anyway. This dude can run. You’ll see him force turnovers. He’ll find himself around the football.”

Over the last two seasons between Montana State and UNLV, Powdrell has been a productive player in the back end. In his one and only season with the Runnin' Rebels, he came up with 41 tackles and five passes defended while allowing no touchdowns. He's not the biggest guy in the world, which is what leads me to believe he'll see more action at nickel, but he played 83% of his snaps last season out wide, so lining up inside is no guarantee.