Quick Hits: Scotty Fox Update, Speed at Receiver, NIL in Bowl Games + More

West Virginia head coach Rich Rodriguez met with the media on Monday evening to give another update on how spring practice is going.

Here are the highlights from his presser.

If bowl games could end up having NIL tied to it

“To encourage 100% participation, I think that helps, you know. If you guys play and if you win, you get an extra $1,000 or something individually. I mean, money has always been a great motivator. I could see not only bowl games doing it, but I could also see a non-conference game against another Power Four opponent, in a neutral site, creating some of that, too. Everybody is looking at ways to generate revenue.”

How this practice went

“It was a little bit better. I was disappointed in last practice. I didn’t think we got a whole lot better in our last practice. I thought we got a little bit better today. I’m forcing the coaches to hone down the play list. We’ve got to evaluate our guys. We’ve got a few more practices this spring to evaluate what we have, and I don’t want our guys not being able to show their true self because we have 3,000 play calls.”

Where Scotty Fox Jr. has improved

“I think just more comfortable with not just what we do, but what they’re doing on defense. You know what the coverage is and where to go with the ball. He was really good with that as a true freshman, I thought, but I think he understands it even better now. Today he made some really good reads on some pass plays, the things that the defense did, some pressure stuff…he’ll keep getting better too.”

If there’s enough speed at wide receiver

“I think we are faster for sure. A little bigger, for sure. You want some guys that can beat some one-on-one stuff. If somebody can just play you press man, and you can’t win the route, then you’ll have your struggles.”

How TE Ryan Ward has played

“He’s been good. Ryan is probably the leader in the room now. He’s played there a little bit; he’s a tough guy. He understands what we want to do. There’s a lot of new guys and young guys in that room. We have the talent there; they just got to continue to progress, and we’ll be okay. But Ryan is the leader in that room.”