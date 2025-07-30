Don’t Sleep on These Five WVU Returners Who Could Break Out in a Big Way
Practice is officially underway in Morgantown, and while there are a bunch of new guys still trying to get familiar with the area, their new teammates, and the playbook, there are a handful of returners who are trying to take that next step and become a massive piece for WVU in 2025.
Today, I'm going to give you five players who are back from last year's team who could be in line for a big season. And no, I'm not listing Jahiem White — we already know what he's capable of. Also, I'm not including QB Nicco Marchiol, only because he's an obvious candidate to break out.
C Landen Livingston
He hasn't officially been tabbed the starting center just yet, but it's only a matter of time. Last season, Livingston replaced Brandon Yates on a few occasions when he had some trouble with snaps or was dealing with an injury, and he played pretty well. He did have a few missed assignments, although none of them were catastrophic. For the most part, he was able to remain calm and get the job done. WVU needs an athletic center to run this offense, and Livingston fits that need perfectly.
WR Jaden Bray
To this day, I still wonder about the type of season Bray could have had in 2024 if it weren't for being on the shelf for the majority of the year. He dominated spring ball and carried that play over into fall camp. After seeing how horrendous WVU's secondary was last season, maybe he was a little overhyped. Still, I'm a big believer in his talent and the skill set he brings to the table.
WR Rodney Gallagher III
I nearly left Gallagher off because he's an obvious candidate as well, but probably not nearly as obvious as Marchiol. For the first time in his collegiate career, Gallagher will be able to truly focus on playing the receiver position. I'm sorry, but the way Neal Brown used him on offense doesn't classify as a receiver to me — he was more of a gadget. With how much WVU will run the football, Gallagher won't need to become this 800-yard type of receiver. He just needs to be reliable and make some things happen after the catch...on actual routes.
DL Corey McIntyre Jr.
McIntyre has dealt with some injuries early on in his career, which have prevented him from making a serious name for himself through two seasons. He is coming off a knee injury, but is 100% and ready to roll. Assuming he'll stay at nose, he'll likely have Hammond Russell IV and Nate Gabriel in front of him. With a strong showing in camp, he could potentially leapfrog Gabriel and be heavily used in the d-line rotation.
DL Asani Redwood
Redwood got a late start to football, but you wouldn't know it by what he's been able to put on tape during his first three years at WVU. He's totaled 24 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss, 2.5 sacks, and one pass deflection in limited action over 27 games. Like McIntyre, he's been bothered by some injuries as well. If he stays healthy, he could soar up the depth chart.
