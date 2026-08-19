It's Early, But WVU Might Have Hit on All Three Freshmen Running Backs

Rich Rodriguez has an eye for talent, especially when it comes to the running back position. His offenses have produced many great ones over the years, and although much of that room is inexperienced heading into the 2026 season, it's a group full of talent.

Cam Cook is clearly the alpha of the bunch and will tote the rock quite a bit, but there are many reasons to be excited about what exists beyond the nation's leading rusher, be it for this season or in the near future.

Yes, the first game hasn't even been played yet, but the staff has seen enough of a sample size from its trio of freshmen to get a good feel for what type of players they are and can be. The sense is they may have gone 3/3 on those freshman backs.

Now, don't confuse that with me saying WVU has three future stars on its hands. Each of them, however, is on track to become a successful member of the run game at some point in their careers, albeit to varying degrees.

Amari Latimer | 5'10", 230 lbs

Amari Latimer

Latimer's skill set and potential have been well-documented. There hasn't been any disappointment from the staff outside of the typical stuff a true freshman goes through, learning a new offense and getting adjusted to this level of football. Not only does he look the part, but he plays it. He's used his big, sturdy frame to plow through defenders and rack up yards after contact. Latimer will have his opportunities to eat, too, even with Cam Cook leading the way.

Chris Talley | 5'11", 194 lbs

Christopher Talley

Here is your home run threat. Talley can really run and burn by defenders. Probably the most impressive part of his game is the ability to stop on a dime to change direction without decelerating. Like Latimer, Talley has been on campus since the winter, so by now, he has a pretty good idea of what the expectations are and is getting more and more comfortable in the offense. It's looking like he and JUCO transfer Martavious Boswell are in line to split duties as RB3. Cook and Latimer will handle much of the work, so there may not be a huge role for Talley this year, but I'd expect him to at the very least get his feet wet.

Lawrence Autry | 5'10", 221 lbs

Lawrence Autry

Autry is one that most don't know a whole lot about, simply because he flipped from Tulane on the eve of signing day and didn't arrive until the summer. Had he been on campus for spring ball, maybe there's a chance he carves out some time as a short-yardage guy, but between Cook, Latimer, and fullback Kayden Luke, WVU already has plenty of options to manage those situations. He's playing catch-up right now, and it has shown in practices, which is totally normal.

He has, however, done some nice things in camp that have caught the coaching staff's attention. He's another downhill, in between the tackles guy. They are going to do everything they can to get him ready to play this year, even if it takes halfway through the season, giving them some assurance that if the room gets hit with the injury bug for the second straight season, they'll have more capable options.