Between The Eers: It's Time to Start Buying Stock in WVU QB Scotty Fox Jr.
The overall performance isn't going to blow anyone away, but West Virginia true freshman quarterback Scotty Fox Jr. once again showed some growth on Saturday in the 29-22 win over the Colorado Buffaloes.
He completed 17/28 pass attempts for 202 yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while rushing for 58 yards on 17 carries. The two interceptions are plays he'd love to have back, but those freshman mistakes are going to pop up every now and then. It's what he did following the second interception that really impressed me. He finished 5/8 for 32 yards after that second pick, taking what the defense gave him and still having conviction in his throws.
Fox has certainly had better days, but sometimes you find out a lot about a guy when he doesn't have his best. The Mountaineers are now 2-1 with him as the starting quarterback, and he's only going to continue to get better.
On today's episode of Between The Eers, I explain why I'm still waiting to give my full assessment of Fox until the end of the season, but also why it's time to buy stock in the young man's potential. This guy has the chance to be special.
