Between The Eers: Why WVU Still Needs to Add a Portal QB This Offseason
After weeks of a revolving door at quarterback for West Virginia, true freshman Scotty Fox Jr. appears to have put an end to the carousel with back-to-back solid performances. If he continues that strong play over the final three weeks of the season, he'll almost certainly head into the offseason as QB1 and the guy Rich Rodriguez and Co. want to build around.
Even if that's the case, the Mountaineers are still going to need a veteran presence in the room. Max Brown still has a year of eligibility left, but could look for other options, just like Nicco Marchiol. Jaylen Henderson could get another year, but that's not a definite. As good as Fox has played, WVU can't afford to roll into 2026 with Fox and two or three other young guys, and Rodriguez knows that. They'll need to add someone who has some experience that can serve as a mentor and insurance.
Ideally, Khalil Wilkins stays put and develops as a passer, Rich Rod signs both the recruits (Jyron Hughley, Wyatt Brown), and finds a way to keep Max Brown or add that veteran in the portal who has been around the block and understands he's not coming to Morgantown to start or even compete for the starting job. Again, this is all assuming that Fox finishes out the season the way he's played the past two weeks.
