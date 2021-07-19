Sports Illustrated home
Jarret Doege, Leddie Brown Named to Maxwell Award Watch List

WVU's offensive leaders earns preseason recognition.
Author:
Publish date:

West Virginia starting quarterback Jarret Doege and running back Leddie Brown were named to the Maxwell Award Watch List on Monday morning. The Maxwell Award is presented annually to the college football player of the year judged by a panel of sportswriters, sportscasters, NCAA head coaches, and the membership of the Maxwell Football Club.

In his first full season as the WVU starting quarterback, Jarret Doege threw for 2,587 yards, 14 touchdowns, and four interceptions while completing 63.9% of his passes. As for running back Leddie Brown, he saw a major jump in his numbers thanks to an improved offensive line. He ended the year with 1,010 rushing yards becoming the first Mountaineer running back to eclipse the 1,000-yard mark since Justin Crawford last did it in 2017.

